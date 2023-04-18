Haribo fans threaten to 'call the police' after learning flavour of green gummy bears

You think you know something and then, bam, your whole world is turned upside down.

For example, we all know that orange sweets are orange-flavoured, yellow sweets are lemon-flavoured and green sweets are lime-flavoured, right?

Wrong. Dead wrong, in the case of Haribo’s iconic Goldbear, as fans of the sweets have been finding out.

Posts to Reddit and Twitter have revealed the truth behind the taste, sending shockwaves across social media.

They show that the back of some packets includes a profile of the different gummies: red is raspberry, yellow is lemon, orange is orange, clear is pineapple and green is…

Strawberry.

We know.

Naturally, most of us had assumed that it was apple-flavoured, so one Twitter user decided that drastic action was needed to put the issue to bed.

However, one Reddit user admitted he’d been in on the act for years, but had kept the whole thing a secret from his wife.

He wrote in a lengthy post: “My wife hates orange and lime flavored candies. I love them. Well, love the orange, like the lime. So, she passes on the orange starburst to me. She passes the orange and green Skittles to me. She passes the orange and green gummy bears to me. This has been happening for 13 years.

“What she doesn’t know is that the green Haribo gummy bears are actually strawberry.”

He continued: “Shortly after we married, for one reason or another, I looked at the back of the Haribo gummy bears package and discovered this.

“So I haven’t said anything for 13 years. Every time we get gummy bears, she gives me the orange and green (strawberry). I’ve never said a word. I’ve enjoyed eating my little lies.

“Until last night…”

He went on to describe how they’d been sharing some Goldbears when she glanced at the back of the bag.

“Then I saw her eyes get REAL BIG,” he said.

“She turned to me and asked if I’ve known that the green bears were strawberry. She always thought they were lime,” he went on.

“I was honest and nodded my head yes. The look of betrayal was unreal…. She asked how long I’ve known, and I was honest. I told her as long as we’ve been married.”

He ended his account: “She quit giving me the gummy bears she didn’t like. She was even eating the orange ones out of spite.

“I don’t think I’ll get any more gummy bear discards after this. Time to buy my own.”

