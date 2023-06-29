Heinz finally confirm if Tomato Ketchup should stay in a fridge

It's a staple on most people's dinner tables, though there has always been some contention over whether Heinz ketchup belongs in the fridge or the cupboard.

Some people prefer the fresh coolness of ketchup from the fridge, while others favour ketchup that is room temperature and closer to the hot food they are consuming.

Well, now the food processing company has weighed in to confirm where exactly you should be storing your sauce.

But before Heinz had its say, it asked for people's opinions via a Twitter poll and out of the 6,772 people who voted (this number is accurate at the time of writing), there are mixed responses.

Results showed 57.5 per cent of people who voted think the sauce should be stored in the fridge compared to 42.5 per cent who believe the cupboard is the correct way to keep your ketchup.

In another tweet, HeinzUK gave their ultimate choice, it wrote: "FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. fridge!!!" according to the ketchup makers.

If you check the label on the ketchup bottles, it does say that the sauce should be stored in the fridge once opened and needs to be consumed within eight weeks after this.

Back in 2017, the Heinz US Twitter account further explained: "Because of its natural acidity, Heinz® Ketchup is shelf-stable, but refrigerate after opening to maintain product quality."

This official stance from the company has only sparked further debate on the matter.

One person said: "Cupboard as I hate cold ketchup on warm food. Do fridge dwellers eat cold ketchup? Or bring it out hours before a meal?"

"So why is it on the shelves in supermarkets & shops then?" another person asked.

Someone else added: "People keep it out of the fridge? *gasp*"

"Who tf out here keeping opened ketchup out of the fridge," a fourth person commented.

Well, there you have it - though it looks like some people are loyal to team cupboard despite Heinz having its say.

