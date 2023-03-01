Man who survived at sea for 24 days on ketchup found by Heinz

Heinz has managed to track down the man who survived on ketchup after being stuck at sea for 24 days.

Elvis Francois, 47, ate nothing but tomato sauce and seasonings for almost a month when bad weather forced him to become lost at sea in Dominica.

Earlier this year, the Colombian military rescued Elvis after surviving on "ketchup, garlic powder and Maggi".

His unique story prompted popular condiment brand Heinz to launch a now-viral campaign to help #FindtheKetchupBoatGuy to gift him a new boat "equipped with full navigational technology to avoid another disaster in the future."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

A Heinz spokesperson has since told CBS: "The hunt is over. Through the power of social media ... Elvis was located in the Caribbean on the island of Dominica."









"It was rough," Elvis told NBC News, explaining: "Without no food, it was just a bottle of ketchup that was on the boat. Garlic powder and Maggi (stock cubes), so I mixed it up with some water."

Elvis also said he tried eating seaweed but found it too strong.

"The final days, about 15 January, I saw a plane. I had a mirror. I was making some signals," he continued

"They passed over the boat twice so I realised they saw me. I am grateful for being alive today because of them."

Heinz has since taken to Instagram to announce the good news with a statement which read: "We received thousands of likes, shares, and messages of kindness in our search to find Elvis Francois.









"It was an incredible group effort across six continents that led to the hundreds of articles and leads and our eventual contact with Elvis. With your help we were able to #FindTheKetchupBoatGuy."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.