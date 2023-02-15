A bride was hilariously caught out in a hot mic moment at the altar as she shared a crude joke with her husband.

In a post to Reddit's r/funny forum, the bride can be heard cheekily whispering to her new husband: “Excited to lose your virginity tonight?”

This question appeared to take the groom aback as the bride then giggled and added: “Just kidding!”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“I have a mic!” he loudly informs his new wife, as he grabbed hold of microphone on his tuxedo lapel. “That’s always going to be enshrined in our wedding video!”

The bride couldn't contain her laughter at this realisation, during which the wedding videographer then shouted, “It’s OK, I can take it out."

(Though this blooper ended up online).



“I just made a crass joke, I’m sorry,” the bride admitted to those who wanted to know about funny exchange.

For the post caption, it read: "He knows he chose the right one."

Since this clip was shared, it has clearly amused people as it has received 74,400 upvotes, and 2,000 comments from people who shared their thoughts on the hot mic moment and recalled amusing memories from their wedding too.

One person said: "Ha, on my wedding day, I didn't have the mic but the photographer said 'say something funny to your wife for a small laugh'

"Of course I went with 'I can see down your top' it will forever be our favourite wedding photo!"

"It's even funnier if it's true. Because then she was being serious. Seriously funny," another person wrote.

A third added: "That's some NSFW wholesome joking around by the bride. She's a keeper."

"Our photographer told me, away from my wife, to whisper cereal names as seductively as possible to my wife. We were both laughing so hard after I whispered ‘Captain Crunch’ and ‘Fruity Pebbles’ in as sexy a voice as I could," a fourth person commented.

Though this bride isn't the only one to have a hot mic moment at a wedding, a viral TikTok after a best man was caught out he shared his thoughts on a bridesmaid's dress - only for the groom's mic to pick up what he was saying.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

