Best man confronted by groom for hot mic comments about bridesmaid on wedding day

A best man at a wedding has gone viral after getting caught out in a hot mic moment where he appeared to speak his thoughts out loud.

In the clip posted by wedding videographer @chiolafilms, the groom and his groomsmen were stood at the top of the aisle as they waited for the bridal party to arrive at the outdoor ceremony.

With sunny weather and a soft piano playing, there was a lovely ambiance as one of the bridesmaids began walking down the aisle, wearing a plunging neckline.

Though this atmosphere was soon interrupted when the best man said: "oh yeah, zoom in on those," apparently clueless to the fact that the groom was mic'd up (visible on his lapel) as the event was being recorded.

The best man's reaction prompted laughter by some of the other groomsmen while the groom himself shushed him and gave him a telling off.

"Shhh! Are you f***** dumb, dude?" the groom said.

Seemingly unaware of his volume, the best man replied: "Was that loud?… I can’t hear [anything] with the music."

@chiolafilms Best Man gets caught on a Hot Mic! 😬🫠 #weddingtiktok #hotmic #funny #cringe #bestman





The groom again berated him: "“What, are you a f***** a******?" and while the best man repeated his excuse, the groom informed him about the mic picking up everything that is being said: "I’m f****** mic’d up. Also, you’re an idiot."

That's when the penny dropped for the best man, who glanced at the mic and closed his eyes while awkwardly laughing.

He noted: "I just yelled into it," when the groom reminded him once again that he is an "idiot."

The clip then zooms into the best man who is trying his best to hold it together and not laugh while giving a wide grin.

Since posting this awkward scene, the clip has received 11.5m views, 1.2m likes, along with thousands of comments from people who were amused by the hot mic moment.

One person wrote: "As a wedding videographer who mics people all the time… I can tell you, we hear a LOT."

"Even the smile is Michael Scott’esque," another person said, referring to the end of the TikTok.

Someone else added: "His face when he learns he’s mic'd up lmaooo."

"He’s def the single friend," a fourth person concluded about the best man.

Though others weren't impressed with what the best man said.

One person wrote: "Red flag for him."

"How childish of him. I'd have 100 per cent asked him to leave if I were the groom," another person said.

Someone else commented: "Definitely disrespectful of him."

Meanwhile the best man's haircut was also a hot topic in the comments section.

One person said: "Haircut explains it all."

"He’s got frosted tips bro can say anything he wants," another person wrote."

