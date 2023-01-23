Bride-to-be uninvites best man because he's 'in love with fiancé'

A bride-to-be intervened in her wedding's guest list in a rather dramatic way.

Posting on Reddit, a 27-year-old bride-to-be explained that she is getting married in two months, and her fiancé's childhood best friend is going to be his best man. So far so fine, except she is concerned the mate is in love with her husband-to-be.

She explained: "Needless to say they're very close to each other. Recently my fiancé told me how a couple of years ago his best friend got drunk and confessed his love to him

She continued: "My fiancé was taken aback cause he only ever dated (and I think still dates) women. And according to my fiancé he just ignored his confession afterwards and they never talk about it in order to not make their friendship awkward. To this [day] my fiancé isn't sure if his best friend even remembers that confession."

She added: "I honestly feared his best man might try to ruin my wedding out of jealousy, so I sent him a private message requesting him to withdraw his position as my fiancé's best man and not come to our wedding if possible as his presence made me uncomfortable. Well, my fiancé found out about it and now he's furious with me."

The woman explained to her fiancé that she was worried he might try to "sabotage" the wedding if he's still in love with him.

She added: "We went back and forth on this till I told him that he has to choose between me and his best friend, but he told me that I'm incredibly childish one it's too early to already be acting like a bridezilla and then left to his mother's place and two days later still haven't come back or tried to contact me."

