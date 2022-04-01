A top chef who used to cook for the Queen has dished out some handy tips and tricks to follow when cooking sausages.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Jeff Baker outlined the sausage process in five easy steps so now there's no reason for your bangers not to be banging.

1. He firstly says it's good to remove the sausages from the fridge 20 minutes before cooking. This helps the sausage to cook evenly and prevents the skin from splitting when it hits the heat.

2. Then it is time to put them into a heavy-based non-stick frying pan and place them on low to medium heat.

3. Add a teaspoon of duck or goose fat to the pan and swirl it around until the base is fully coated, he says. Then tip away any excess fat.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter



4. Place the sausages in the pan, making sure they’re not touching each other and keep on constant heat. Turning them regularly ensures the bangers get a rich golden colour. Jeff recommends cooking a standard sausage for 10 to 12 minutes.

5. Finally, he says it is best to rest the sausages before serving them to allow the meat to relax. Once the sausages are cooked, they will be firm to touch, with an internal temperature of 70°C.

He also advised against pricking the skin of sausages while they are cooking because this causes the juice to run out, making it dry, and tasteless. Deep frying sausages also dries them out, he says and baking them stops them from getting crispy.



So now you know.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.