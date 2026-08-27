Where quiet luxury has reigned over the past 12 months, Kylie Jenner has officially become the antidote; dedicating her style to the ever-big and ever-bold Y2K movement.

And, where Kylie Jenner goes, we follow, because her new obsession with bedazzling is spreading like wildfire.

It started at Coachella earlier this year when she was spotted wearing a set of dainty, bedazzled daisy nails that felt like a festival season-appropriate extension of her style.

Fast forward to her 29th birthday at the start of August, and she unveiled a huge gem-covered celebration cake that took the trend to the next level.

In the weeks that have passed, she's been seen sporting a rhinestone phone case, and an even louder, more attention-demanding take on those daisy nails we fell in love with all those months ago - swapping out understated sparkly touches for chunky, plastic 90s gems.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared her new nail set on Instagram, created by celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt: a milky pink base finished with oversized, multi-coloured crystal gemstones, in a mixture of princess, heart and circular cuts.

The nail tech dubbed them 'crystal candy', which perfectly summarises what they are: Ultra-edible and whimsical.

In fact, if you needed any more proof of her impact, searches for her mani has soared 311 per cent in the space of a single month, according to leading beauty platform, Fresha.





"In a world where everything is dull, beige, and boring, it ignites the flare of creativity that people have missed. Diamantés bring people back to memories of fun and more lighthearted times", notes Danielle Qaushi, nail artist and owner of Queen QT Beauty, referencing the likes of Paris Hilton and the album covers of Lil' Kim as inspiration.

“Those super long diamanté nails are super iconic in her music videos and album covers", she adds.

“It was a time when people were more accessorised compared to now...it’s about expressing yourself through your nails and your fashion.

“Where it’s done really well - like with Kylie - is that she’s done a neutral base so it’s still in keeping with the clean girl aesthetic, just with a hint of expression."

Their DIY element is undoubtedly their big draw, allowing nail techs to get creative, as well as the near-guarantee that your mani will be completely individual to you.

However, like with any 3D nails, they're not super practical, and if you're doing them for yourself, you'll need to take note of a few pointers.

"The best way to keep 3D diamantés in tact between appointments is to ensure you're wearing gloves when washing up and cleaning - treat your nails like jewels not tools", notes Danielle. "Be careful not to put pressure on your precious jewels."

With party season on the horizon, it's unlikely to turn us off just yet - consider the Kylie Jenner effect well and truly thriving.

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