Lidl superfans desperate to get hands on supermarket’s branded clog charms

Lidl superfans are desperate to get their hands on the chain’s new range of branded clog charms – based on best-selling middle aisle products.

The retailer is famed for the area at the centre of its supermarkets, which sells miscellaneous household items, such as the popular two-person kayak and a cat bed with ears.

Last year, shoppers also went wild for Lidl’s own branded trainers.

Now, these middle aisle best-sellers from the past three years have been transformed into charms – ready to pin on a pair on the nation’s favourite footwear: clogs.

The footwear has proved popular with celebs like Justin Bieber, who has been spotted donning them.

The charms have been designed to wear together and are available in a four-pack – and you can even get Lidl’s famous blue, yellow and red logo.

The supermarket chain is giving away 500 packs for free to lucky shoppers.

Customers have shared their excitement at the new accessories.

“I need these to complete my Lidl look,” said Alfie.

Louise Sophie added: “Just Emailed You! My Little Boy would love some for his Clogs!”

”This best I heard all year” said Lisa, another shopper. [sic]

Dina Swala added: “I seriously NEEEEEEED these!”

”Ummmmm I need these,” said shopper Mike Thomson. [sic]

Fancy your own free charm? There’s still a few days to put your name in the hat.

Speaking about how customers can take part in the giveaway, a spokesperson for Lidl said: “Customers simply need to register their interest at info@lidlcharms.co.uk and cross their fingers.

”The giveaway opens on 19th September 00:00 and all entries must be received no later than 25st September 23:59.”

