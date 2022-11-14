At weddings, the bride and groom typically inform guests whether or not they can bring their children along to the celebrations - and more often than not most youngsters do attend.

So one father was left confused after his ex-partner was angry after he took their five-year-old son to his friend's wedding, as she said it was an "unsafe environment" for their child.

In a post to Reddit's "Am I the A**hole?" forum, the 23-year-old set the scene as to what the wedding was like and what led to his ex-partner's comments.

"I have a five-year-old son. My buddy Brent recently had his wedding, and I brought my son, Liam, with Brent and his wife's permission, of course," he explained.

"I share custody with my ex, and my boys all treat my son like their nephew. I take him with me to outings and they all help out with him as much as a group of friends can.

"I brought my son along and he seemed to have a good time. He always had someone watching him, I only had two glasses of wine, and he went to bed at an appropriate hour.

"My son was a part of some of the wedding photos and they were posted on social media," he said, but that's when things took a turn.

"Apparently my ex saw them and is furious that my son was there where 'people were drinking and partying' and was in an 'unsafe' environment.

"I think she might be overreacting but maybe I was out of line with bringing him to the wedding? I’m second-guessing myself now," the father concluded, asking the Reddit community whether or not he was in the wrong.

After sharing this story, there were many who gave their thoughts on the matter and believed the father was not the a**hole in his particular situation.

One person wrote: "NTA. Kids have attended weddings for millennia and most of them have survived. It is known."

"NTA it sounds like your ex isn't trusting your judgement here," another person said. "Sounds like a fun wedding, reasonably family friendly, not a Saturday night frat party."

Someone else added: "NTA. You are allowed to bring a kid to a wedding unless told otherwise. Of course there is alcohol at a wedding. Are you not allowed to take your kid to a restaurant because they serve alcohol?"

"NTA. Kids at weddings is pretty traditional," a fourth person commented.

