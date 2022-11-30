A man has shared how he wants his girlfriend to cook him breakfast in the morning, and the internet has weighed in with their opinions on the situation.

The 27-year-old boyfriend took to Reddit's "Am I the A**hole?" forum to provide some details for context and question whether he was in the wrong for this request for his 29-year-old girlfriend.

To begin with, the man noted that he and his girlfriend had been together for several months and things are going well that he is planning to propose soon, adding how he will "hopefully have at least a couple of kids with her."

"However we've run up against a conflict," he wrote, before laying out what happened.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"She's an absolute morning person. I hate mornings. By the time I force myself out of bed in the morning and into the shower she's already been up for at least 30 minutes--even though she has to be at work later than I do--and is at the stove making breakfast."

He detailed how she likes a "huge breakfast" as she has a smaller lunch and dinner and usually has eggs, either French toast or pancakes, hashbrowns or breakfast potatoes, and sausage or bacon in the mornings.

Meanwhile, he says he has "cold cereal for breakfast, or MAYBE if I'm feeling really ambitious some instant oatmeal and orange juice."

"I only even start to come alive halfway through my second cup of coffee and definitely don't feel like cooking in the morning."

Conflict has arisen with a couple who can't agree on divving out the cooking breakfast duty iStockphoto by Getty Images

"However my girlfriend obviously does. So recently I asked her if she'd start making breakfast for me, too," the boyfriend explained, to which his girlfriend "asked if we were going to trade off and if I'd sometimes make breakfast for her, too."

"I told her 'no' but reminded her that I do often make dinner for her. She said that since we trade off making dinner we should trade off making breakfast, too."

But that was not his plan as he notes "there is no way I'll ever be able to muster that kind of energy first thing in the morning, but that since she obviously can that she should just make me breakfast too."

"I said that it would take next to no extra effort on her part to throw in a couple more eggs, strips of bacon, an extra portion of hashbrowns, etc since she's already doing it for herself, anyway.

Safe to say, this didn't go down well with his girlfriend...

"But it started a fight, with her saying that it wasn't fair for me to expect her to think of me in the morning since I don't do the same for her," he said.

"She seems to think that her making breakfast for me should figure into our division of labor and that I should do something extra in return.

"But I think that since she makes a huge breakfast for herself every morning anyway that throwing an extra portion of whatever she's making on for me would take next-to no effort on her part, so why should I have to do more for her in return than I already do?" he concluded his post with the question.

Since then, the post has been upvoted over 17,000 times, as people gave their opinion on the matter - where all in all, the boyfriend was branded the a**hole in this situation.

One person wrote: "YTA LMFAO... ...The CHEEK on you."

"Dude should have offered to make dinner every night in exchange for breakfast every morning from her," another person said.

Someone else added: "Don’t expect someone to give 110% and go out of their way to do extra stuff for you if you’re not gonna do the same."

"He kept reiterating no extra effort and that's so ignorant. Extra things take extra time OP! You're being entitled YTA," a fourth person commented.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.