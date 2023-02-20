The eye-opening reason one man subscribed to his own mother's OnlyFans

A man has confessed to subscribing to his mother's OnlyFans account – but all is now how it seems.

The anonymous person turned to Twitter's popular 'Fesshole' account, home to a place where people can "confess sins anonymously."

One viral tweet, which racked up over 13,000 likes, saw a man allegedly confessing to signing up for his mother's NSFW account from three separate accounts.

"I've been subscribed to my mum's OnlyFans for the past eighteen months," the man wrote, insisting he's "not sick".

His reasoning was – what some may call – strangely wholesome...

"I don't watch - I'm not sick - but my mum has been struggling financially for the past two years but has never accepted any help money wise from me," he candidly shared.

"So instead I have three OnlyFans accounts all subscribed."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The tweet was immediately flooded with polarised responses, with one saying: "That's enough internet for one day."

"Not sure if it's weird or sweet," another added, while a third joked: "It's 2023 & the perfect Mother's Day gift is subscribing to mum's OnlyFans account."

"There's some stuff better not said," one user chimed in.

It comes after model and rapper Amber Rose reveals how she told her "feminist" 9-year-old son she was on the adult platform.

During a recent appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's HighLow podcast, Rose said she had a "whole conversation" about it after one of her son's classmates tried to mock him for her work.

"I said that whoever told him that, their parents are ignorant because obviously he got it from his parents," she said. "When it comes to women, you have to let women do what they need to do to support their families."

She told her son: "Mommy has to make money to afford his nice school, vacations and trips to Six Flags and Universal Studios."

Rose went on to say how she wanted to "desensitise" her son and told him about her past as a stripper.

"Ultimately, in the grand scheme of things, when my son is 20, 30 years old, he's not gonna be like, 'Mom I hate you because you were a stripper before I was born.' It's just the dumbest sh**," she said. "I don't understand how people think it's a big deal."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.