Amber Rose reveals how she told her 'feminist' son she had OnlyFans

Amber Rose has opened up about the time she told her son about her OnlyFans work during a recent appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's HighLow podcast.

The model and rapper had a "whole conversation" with her 9-year-old son Sebastian after one of his classmates tried to mock him for her work.

During the episode, host EmRata said: "Your son, by the time he’s 5, is going to start Googling you and seeing everything."

Amber replied: "I had a whole conversation with him about it. I said that whoever told him that, their parents are ignorant because obviously he got it from his parents.

"When it comes to women, you have to let women do what they need to do to support their families."

She told her son: "Mommy has to make money to afford his nice school, vacations and trips to Six Flags and Universal Studios."

Subsequently, Sebastian – who Amber shared with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa – told the kids at school that women can do what they want with their bodies.

Amber recalled the proud mum moment, saying: "A tear rolled down my cheek. I was like, 'That’s my f***ing baby.' I instilled that in him from birth."

She went on to say how she wanted to "desensitise" her son and told him about her past as a stripper.

"Ultimately, in the grand scheme of things, when my son is 20, 30 years old, he's not gonna be like, 'Mom I hate you because you were a stripper before I was born.' It's just the dumbest sh**," she said. "I don't understand how people think it's a big deal."

Amber also educated Sebastian on menstruation at a young age, recalling him asking whether she needed sanitary products at the age of two.

"I’ve told him about everything," Amber added.

