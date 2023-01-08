Stag and hen dos can be wild occasions, as one man proved when he ended up in hospital after mixing Viagra with cocaine.

Devon and Cornwall Police logs show the celebrations were pretty hardcore as the man “stripped completely naked” in front of people on a Cornish harbour, The Daily Starreported.

(Those expecting seaside views certainly would have gotten a surprise).

The anonymous man was reportedly treated in A&E for "hear palpitations," as a result of mixing cocaine and alcohol with Viagra, a medication typically used to treat erectile dysfunction.

This is an example of the different incidents that have occurred since 2021 which the force has to deal with in regards to stag and hen parties.

In another instance, another man “got so drunk” at a stag do in Exeter that he managed to get on the wrong train which was 120 miles from where he lived.

The man from Bristol ended up travelling further south than he planned as he managed to get all the way down to Plymouth.

Elsewhere, the logs show that a stag do group allegedly "set on by the locals" during their partying in South Devon last August.

“In almost two years, there have been around 80 incidents which equates to around one every 110 days,” Matt Mavir, boss of party planners Last Night Of Freedom told The Daily Star.

“Considering Torquay and Newquay attract thousands of stags and hens throughout the summer, they will account for most of the incidents that have troubled police.”

The business discovered this data via a Freedom of Information request, as Mavir wanted to show there are "myths" surrounding stag and hen groups.

"For years, groups have been unfairly vilified and when you break the data down, in many instances, it is often the stags and hens who are the victim of offences," Mavir explained.

