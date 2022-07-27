McDonald’s has raised the price of its cheeseburgers and a number of other menu items, and everyone is being incredibly calm about the whole thing.

Just kidding, everyone is losing their minds and there’s genuine uproar on social media.

The fast food giant has put up the price of its cheeseburgers for the first time in 14 years amid rising costs.

Restaurants in the UK are adding between 10p and 20p on a number of different dishes.

The most significant is the price in cheeseburgers which has risen from 99p to £1.19.

McDonald's said in a statement: “Some prices remain unaffected and some will continue to vary across our restaurants.

“We understand that any price increases are not good news, but we have delayed and minimised these changes for as long as we could.”

McDonald’s UK & Ireland chief executive officer Alistair Macrow said the increases are needed to help the business cope “through incredibly challenging times”.



“Just like you, our company, our franchisees who own and operate our restaurants, and our suppliers are all feeling the impact of rising inflation,” he said in an email to customers.

“At times like this, we know that providing great value is important. Since we opened in the UK in 1974, we have committed to offering great tasting food at affordable prices, and that commitment will not change.



“But, today’s pressures mean, like many, we are having to make some tough choices about our prices.”It’s not just burgers, with breakfast dishes, coffees and McNugget share boxes also going up.

Social media users have been reacting in a typically understated manner, with one calling it the “end of days”.

“If mcdonalds increasing their cheeseburger by 20p doesn't scream cost of living crisis then I dunno what does,” another said.

