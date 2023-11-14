You can now buy McDonald’s Crocs

Fast food and fashion fans can now combine the two with McDonald's x Crocs first-ever collaboration.

This year has been full of croc collabs from Barbie, to Shrek, as well as their cowboy collection, and now the fast food giant is the latest brand to get their own range and Jibbitz.

The limited-edition shoe is available in McDonald’s iconic red & yellow colours with some recognisable imagery in the five exclusive Jibbitz such as Big Mac, the infamous McNuggets carton, McDonald’s World-Famous Fries, the legendary Golden Arches, and the iconic McDonald’s Cup.

These jibbitz will come included with every pair – or can be purchased as a pack of five for £20.00.

A look at some of the McDonald's x Crocs collab Crocs

On TikTok, the Grimace shake trend took off and now you can get the purple mascot in croc form too.

The partnership officially launched in the UK today (November 14) while some lucky fans already had the chance to win some through McDonald’s Festive Wins campaign.

But don’t worry, if you missed out you can still head to Crocs.co.uk, Crocs retail locations and other retailers including Office and Schuh to grab a pair from November 14th at 12pm – priced at £65.*

“We’re constantly blown away by the way our fans show off their love for McDonald’s, and as it turns out, Crocs’ fanbase is just as passionate,” said Molly McKenna, Senior Director of Brand Communications at McDonald’s.



“We’re excited to team up with Crocs – another brand that’s deeply embedded in culture – on our first-ever global shoe collab.”

*Prices may vary across retail outlets

