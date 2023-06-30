'Grimace shake' TikTok trend explained

The “Grimace Shake” has been going viral on TikTok as the trending milkshake is put back on the menu by McDonald's.

On the social media platform TikTok, trends can take off in the blink of an eye, ranging anywhere from the skipping challenge and viral dances to dating trends.

In recent days, it is a limited edition purple-coloured milkshake that has captured the imagination of TikTokers.

Fast food retailer McDonald’s added the Grimace Birthday meal to its United States menus on 12 June in honour of the purple character’s 52nd birthday since it was introduced by the company.

In response, a new trend has been born with people bizarrely pretending to be dead after consuming the purple drink.

What is the Grimace Shake trend?

The hashtag #grimaceshake has received 142 million views on TikTok as the trend that sees people pose with the purple shake around them in what appears to be a crime scene has emerged.

In the videos, the TikTokers begin by taking a sip of the purple-coloured Grimace milkshake. Then, the scene typically changes to them lying on their side with some of the shake positioned as if they have thrown it up having been poisoned.

Some videos are done in an even more dramatic style, with people coughing up the shake as they lay there.

Like most trends, the Grimace shake will gradually die down, particularly given it is a limited edition menu item “while supplies last”.

