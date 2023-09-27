Take a look inside Shrek's swamp now available to rent on Airbnb

Shrek fans are going wild after Airbnb announced that his iconic swamp (hosted by Donkey, no less), would be available to book.

The replica, operated by the Ardverikie Estate, is located in the Scottish Highlands, and features incredible details, including Shrek's iconic 'Beware Ogre' sign.

While it'll no doubt be popular, you'll have to be quick to grab your stay, as two nights for up to three friends from October 27-29 will be listed on Airbnb, totally free of charge.

