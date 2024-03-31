A study has found that a surprisingly high number of men are open to having more than one partner.

One in three men who took part in the UK study said they’d be content with having two or more long-term partners rather than being part of a couple.

The research was conducted by a team from Swansea University published in Archives of Sexual Behavior [via IFL Science].

The authors of the study asked 147 men and 246 women whether they’d be open to the idea of a legal polygamous marriage.

Only 11 per cent of women said they’d be on board with the idea, while 30 per cent of men said they’d be open to it.

The lead author of the study Andrew Thomas said: “Comparing polygyny and polyandry directly, men were three-and-a-half times more likely to say ‘yes’ to the former than the latter, while women were twice as likely to say ‘yes’ to having more than one partner, compared to the idea of sharing their partner with someone else.”

It comes after a throuple shared their experience about how one of their bridesmaids became their girlfriend.

On their shared Instagram and TikTok account, Tyler, Angel, and Sam document their experience as a throuple and have gained an audience of people interested in the life of a three-person couple.

Three years into Angel and Tyler's relationship, Sam joined.

Speaking with Truly, Sam said she was "shocked" when Tyler and Angel first asked her to date but ultimately said 'yes'.

