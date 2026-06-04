Korean beauty is continuing to explode at an unprecedented rate (with the market predicted to reach $149.37 billion by 2032), and there are a number of major players that have made their mark in the West as the holy grail of the highly-coveted 'glass skin' trend.

One of those is Milk Touch, whose All Day Skin Fit Milky Glow Cushion went instantly viral for its 'real-life filter' finish - and now, they're back with a liquid, glass skin-inspired sister product that's destined for the same success.

Formulated from 80 per cent skincare essence, the Dewy Glass Skin Foundation, available in 20 shades, is packed with a tonne of ultra-hydrating ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, polyglutamic acid, ceramides, niacinamide, vitamins C & E, and soothing cica extract.

Sophie Thompson

Its silky water-veil formula claims to "deliver seamless, buildable coverage and a fresh, lit-from-within radiance", suitable for all skin types, and with a completely vegan formula.

What's more, it's housed in a sturdy, Instagram-friendly glass bottle (with pump) that rivals some of our favourite heritage brands for a place on our vanity tables.

I was one of the first people to get my hands on it at the Milk Touch x PureSeoul launch party (with none other than global ambassador, TWICE's Jihyo herself introducing it) - here are my honest thoughts...

The verdict:

While this is the first Milk Touch product I've tried, my expectations are high - a quick flick through social media and a scroll through Google shows that their other products pack a punch.

My idea of the perfect foundation is simple: Has staying power that can last 12-hour days in the city, feels buildable (but not heavy), and offers a much-needed glow dose without too much shine.

The TL;DR is that this is a pretty strong contender.

When it comes to skincare-makeup hybrids, one thing I've learnt is that you need to choose a shade a little warmer than your natural skin tone, particularly if you're planning on adding bronzers or blushers over the top of it. However, this can obviously make it a tad more tedious to find the right one if you're not an in-person shopper.

In this particular foundation, I chose shade 23N, which is a middle-of-the-road light-neutral. While it comes out slightly more on the orange side on the back of your hand, as you can see, it diffuses a whole lot lighter when applied.

Sophie Thompson

Despite being skincare-adjacent, I used the Milk Touch Dewy Glass Skin Foundation the same way I would my regular foundation; prepping with serum, moisturiser, SPF, and a hydrating mist, to give it a fair shot at success.

One thing I love about this product in particular, is the fresh, herby smell. Where other, similar products often have a chemical-led scent, it would appear the cica extract is doing a whole lot of heavy-lifting here, making it feel that touch more luxe.

It applies super evenly (I went brush, then Beauty Blender), and the fresh-out-the-bottle thickness blended out seamlessly and with little effort, leaving behind a sheer glow that can be easily layered and has a second skin finish.

If it's the answer to Korean glass skin you're looking for, it definitely delivers.

My other products melted seamlessly over the top, and it works well with powder.

Truthfully, the only question mark for me is around its blurring ability. The product claims to have a 'dual pore-cover formula' that 'softly blurs pores' - but I didn't find this to be as effective as I'd have liked.

When you have something that's both a skincare hybrid, and has a focus on heavy glow and radiance, there's often little you can do to stop drawing attention to the areas you don't want to highlight - something I found more obvious in photos.

That being said, after giving it an all-day road test, it did have great staying power, didn't require any touch-ups, and still looked freshly-applied by the time it came to taking it off.

The verdict? I'm confident this will quickly become my no-makeup-makeup go-to for the days that require a low-maintenance glow boost, and is a great introduction for anyone dipping their toe into K-beauty for the first time.

Milk Touch's Dewy Glass Skin Foundation is now available to buy exclusively at PureSeoul, £22.90

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