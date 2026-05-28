Off Campus is responsible for the most-talked-about hair trend of the summer

Fresh off the back of Heated Rivalry, Off Campus is the latest steamy hockey romance that's got everyone glued to their screens - and now, it could be about to dictate this summer's biggest trends too.

No, we don't mean an influx of us taking up the sport, but, rather, one of the show's leading characters has cemented herself as somewhat of a style icon.

Allie Hayes, played by Mika Abdalla, is one of the show's leading characters and is the best friend of Hannah (Ella Bright), with her infectious energy and confidence making her an instant standout (we've got her JLo costume to thank for that).

Prime Video

And now, social media is awash with hair stylists and fans of the show alike paying tribute to their favourite character by copying her exact haircut: think voluminous, messy layers that feel lived-in, finished with undone curtain bangs and dimension-creating low-lights. It's a fresh take on the shag cut we know and love, and is perfect for a summer of gallivanting around festivals.

"Someone talk me out of getting bangs because I’m really tempted right now", one person posted on TikTok, while another echoed: "The urge...the urge."

"Thank you Allie Hayes for this trend", someone else penned.

So, just how can we recreate it for ourselves without watching a social media vs reality moment play out in real time?

"People are obsessed with this look because it feels effortless, youthful and a little rebellious at the same time", says Adrian Paoluccio, leading colourist at Smiths Salon.

"The modern shag has that perfect balance between softness and edge ,it gives movement, texture and personality without looking overly 'done'", he continues.

"Mika Abdalla’s version especially works because the layers frame the face beautifully while the fringe adds a relaxed, cool-girl energy. It photographs incredibly well on social media because the cut has natural motion and dimension from every angle.

"There’s also something nostalgic about it. It references iconic ‘70s and ‘90s shapes, but in a much softer, more elevated way for today. That combination of softness and edge is what makes it so magnetic."





@emma_august_ Off campus is sooo good and so is Allie’s hair ugh #alliehayes #alliehayesedit #alliehayeshair #offcampusseries #offcampusedit

How do you ask for the Allie Hayes haircut at the salon?

"If you’re asking for this look in the salon, request heavy layers around the front of the face that are over directed towards the back of the hair", Charli illi, Top Stylist and Advanced Technician at Brooks & Brooks tells us.

"Pairing this with loose curls or waves helps enhance the shape and movement. It’s also important to ask your stylist whether this cut will suit your natural hair texture, as that will make a big difference to the final result.”

Adrian echoes: "It works beautifully on natural waves and textured hair because the layers enhance movement organically, but it can also be adapted for straighter textures with the right styling approach.

"It especially suits clients who want their hair to feel expressive and effortless rather than overly perfected. The shape brings softness around the face, creates natural volume and gives the hair a youthful energy. Depending on how the fringe and layering are customised, it can feel either very subtle and elegant or much more fashion-forward and bold."





Prime Video

It's one we can carry with us through future seasons of the show too (which, by the way, has been renewed for season two).

"Moving into autumn and winter, the look can become slightly richer and more polished while still keeping the same effortless feel", Adrian advises.

"You can deepen the brunette tones with glossier chocolate or espresso shades and soften the lighter pieces for a more luxurious finish. The styling also naturally transitions with the seasons. In summer, it leans more airy, beachy and effortless; in colder months, it becomes slightly sleeker and more sensual with velvety texture and polished movement.

"That adaptability is part of why the modern shag has become such a powerful trend , it never feels static or overly seasonal."

Off Campus is now streaming on Prime Video

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