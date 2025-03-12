Glass skin has become the goal of every skincare lover, and it's fair to say Korean Beauty (or K-Beauty) has cemented itself as the driving force behind the trend (it has four billion views on TikTok, if you don't believe us).

People are slowly steering away from makeup products that make them look glowy, and instead, focusing on the health and hydration of their skin underneath for that perfectly-polished look. In fact, a survey by Clarins suggest 77 per cent of us now favour a natural appearance with smooth, glowing skin.

Chemically-formulated ingredients are being replaced in favour of ancient herbal Korean Hanbang recipes, which include ingredients such as rice water, ginseng, mugwort, and lotus root.

Brands which have already made it big on the scene include Beauty Of Joseon, Laneige (who you might know from their viral lip masks), Dr Jart+, and Corsx, all of whom have led the charge with their viral products.

"Glass skin is translucent, textureless, poreless, and smooth,” describes Dr Lal, a celebrity dermtaologist. “It’s filtered skin but in real life.

"I think K-beauty is a very sophisticated form of skincare. It relies on consistency, multiple products, sun protection, and moisturisers, all of which are essential to a good skincare routine.”

And if you weren't already convinced by their power, users of the products are now sharing their before vs afters from when they started using Korean skincare, and frankly, it's baby skin goals.





@heylina2484 Don't forget to add this ampoule to your routine🙂‍↕️ #pores #texturedskin #poreminimizer #ampoule #serum #tonebrightening #koreanskincare #skincaretips #kbeauty #fyp @SKIN1004 US





@honeyroseloves I tried a Korean skincare routine for 3 weeks and this is the results so far ….✨ I shopped all products from #yesstyle and my skin has never looked better 🤩 I also have a discount code you can use on @yesstyle for 12% off HONEYROSE12 thank me later 😘🫶🏼ad ————- Products used: @anua.skincare Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil @cosrx Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser @fillimilli_official Bubble Net @skinfood_official Black Sugar Mask Wash Off Steaming face mask @etudeofficial Wonder Pore Freshner Toner @somebymi AHA, BHA, PHA 30 Days Miracle Cream ———- #koreanskincare #kbeauty #koreanskincareroutine #clearskin #clearskintips #skincareaddict #acnetips













@songofskin #CapCut acne is a struggle of mine, korean beauty is how i healed my skin 🫧 the focus on hydration healed my whole skin ☺️🫧💗 #skincare #koreanbeauty #acne #kbeauty #skintok #pores #cloggedpores #skincareroutine





@faithsasze WRITE THAT DOWN✍️✍️detailed steps for glass skin in 2025 #unrecognizableskin #tiktokuniversity #skincare #hyperpigmentation #koreanskincare #skincareroutine













@thelipstickgirly Tried this korean retinol + collagen serum for a week to improve my skin texture , it surprisingly flattened the texture, and its for sensitive skin @P.CALM #PCALMPARTNER #glassskin #Retinol #Collagen #Serum #Koreanskincare #kbeauty #acneskincare #amazonfinds #glassskin #Retinol #Collagen #kbeauty #foryou #fyp #beauty #pores

So, what is everyone using to get the look? Here are some of the products we've seen popping up time and time again...

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dew Drops

@mikaylanogueira IT’S BEEN THREE YEARS SINCE I DISCOVERED REAL GLASS SKIN AND I AM NEVER GOING BACK! All thanks to @Glow Recipe and their Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore-Tight Toner and the Watermelon Glow Niacinimide Dew Drops! Shoutout to our girl @GLAMZILLA for putting us ALL on! You helped me get my skin right! 🩷🍉🥹 #GlowRecipe #GlowPartner #DewDrops #RealGlassSkin #GlassSkin #Skincare #greenscreenvideo

The perfect blend of watermelon, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, this is the secret weapon of every Korean beauty-credited glow. One of the products that propelled K-beauty to fame, Glow Recipe's Dew Drops will go down as a classic, and they've got the awards to prove it.

Beauty Of Joseon Dynasty Cream

@likeskin beauty of joseon dynasty cream makes your skin so soft and glowy #moisturiser #skincareroutine #kbeautycream #dryskin #glowyskin

HaruHaru Black Rice Toner

Haru Haru

This toner is made up of 100 per cent fermented Korean-produced black rice extracts, which helps bring elasticity to the skin and gives a boost of hydration to the inner skin layer. The results speak for themselves.

Corsx Snail Mucin Power Essence

@dermguru Confused about how to use snail mucin? I gotchu! Pro tip: use it before retinoid or retinol to prevent the retinol uglies #SnailMucin #CosRxSnailMucin #SnailMucinEssence #HowToUseSnailMucin #SnailMucinBenefits #Dermguru #RetinolUglies #RetinoidPurge #SkinCareForBeginners

Yep, that's right, snail mucin. It turns out that slimy trail that snails leave behind is actually rather good for our skin. “Snail mucin is rich in several compounds which can be beneficial to skin,” explains Dr Rebecca Marcus, a board-certified dermatologist at North Dallas Dermatology Associates in Dallas, Texas. “Snail mucin has been noted for its ability to hydrate skin and promote wound healing." Sold.

Purito From Green Cleansing Oil

Purito

Medicube Zero Pore Pads

Medicube

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

@voguemagazine The Laneige lip sleeping mask is what stocking stuffer dreams are made of, plus it’s @lilamoss and #KateMoss approved. #BeautySecrets

You'll find this in almost every celebrity bathroom thanks to its power delivering intense moisture and antioxidants while you sleep.

