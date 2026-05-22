Kylie Jenner could sell us trash bags - but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when her vodka seltzer brand, Sprinter, announced it was moving into the wellness space of all places.

Just last month, Sprinter vowed that they’d be pivoting towards electrolyte stick formulas that combine the hydration found in similar products, with beauty-loving ingredients that actually benefit skin from within while you sip.

Put simply, “Sprinter was built for the good times. K2o was designed for the moments after when you want to rehydrate and glow", their website reads.

These are less about performance, and more about aesthetics - which makes much more sense as a brand move, given the success of Kylie Cosmetics. Jenner's already conquered our beauty from the outside, and now she's taking on the challenge of what's inside too.

Sophie Thompson

It would appear they've proven popular, too, with all flavours currently sold out online.

While not the cheapest electrolytes on the market for $42.99 per 20 sticks, if Sprinter was willing to go one step beyond with the addition of hyaluronic acid and VERISOL® bioactive collagen peptides, I could be convinced.

Clinical research shows that VERISOL®, one of the most-studied collagen peptides, can support skin elasticity, hydration, and overall skin appearance, with visible results in as little as four weeks.

With festival season on the horizon, we're going to need all the help we can get.

The three core, refreshing flavours include strawberry lychee and watermelon lime, both of which are up for debate (I didn't mind them, however, they are quite sharp to drink), and they're both housed in their own, equally-Instagrammable sachets. The recommended serve is with plenty of water (I aim for 500ml) and a big emphasis on ice.

However, the peach has become a clear winner on socials - and I'd be inclined to agree. Think summer in a glass.

That being said, given the timing of K2o's launch over spring and summer, it'll be interesting to see how they mimic its appeal during the colder months as the range expands.

@kyliejenner new @Drink Sprinter drops this wednesday on tik tok shop & drinksprinter.com 🤍🤍

One thing I immediately notice is that K2o makes for an undeniably good afternoon pick-me-up - you know, those moments where you’d usually hear Diet Coke cans all cracking in sync around the office? Where other electrolyte brands fail to eliminate the salty undertones, Sprinter’s sweet peach flavour planted in a cocktail on a beach certainly wouldn’t go amiss.

In fact, the only reminder at all that these are electrolytes is that you do need to give it the occasional stir so that the mixture doesn’t settle at the bottom of your glass.

I usually only drink electrolytes in line with a big gym session, or if I've had too many cocktails the night before. However, Sprinter suggests that the K2o sticks are good for everyday use (not least because they contain less sodium than typical electrolytes), and, for the sake of fairness, I tried not to change anything about my existing skincare routine so I could really see the benefits, if there were to be any.

I began incorporating one stick per day into my usual routine, which was easy enough given that they're so practical for travelling.

Even pre-skin benefits, they do help you feel that hydration hit, particularly if you've had a day running around town, taking flights, or maybe didn't sleep too great the night before.

Within just a few days, those typical afternoon slumps felt easier to overcome (perhaps thanks to the potassium and magnesium), and just as I thought I was hitting the post-office day wall, I could muster enough of a second wind to enjoy my evenings away from the sofa.

One thing to note here is that consistency is key - and I do think you need to commit to drinking one at least every other day to feel any real longer-term benefits.

For the first couple of weeks, I didn't notice any skin benefits at all, despite the hydration element being enough to encourage me to persevere.

However, slowly, but surely, I have started noticing the subtle signs.

Now, I'm not going to sell you a miracle story about eye bags vanishing or dermatology appointments cancelled; but I can confidently say that this has been a great accelerator for my current skin and supplement routine, as well as encouraging me to drink more water in general.

It's difficult to pinpoint whether it's the consistency of having the extra hydration hit without the high sodium levels, or the addition of those skin-loving ingredients, but my dehydration lines appear to be on their way out - something I've never been able to shift simply through drinking water alone.

Equally, as someone with dry skin, my skincare is finally working harder. No longer are layers and layers of serums being soaked up within seconds, but actually sticking around to help my glow visibly go further.

If anything, this has only emphasised the impact of what I'm putting in my body and how it reflects on my skin.

The verdict?

K2o has earned its place in my skincare arsenal - not as the flashy hero product, but as the quiet underdog that helps all the other goodness truly shine.

K2o is available to buy via the Sprinter website

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