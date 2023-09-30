Mum confesses to using Apple AirTag to keep track of her child

A mother has revealed she is able to have peace of mind when it comes to her three-year-old daughter's safety, all thanks to using an AirTag to keep track of her.

When faced with crowded areas, it's every parent's worst nightmare to lose their young child but Brooke King found a solution in the form of adding an AirTag to her daughter Kella's bracelet.

"I always find myself running after her quickly ... I didn't want to teach her that if she ran off, I would just run after her and it was OK to continue this behavior," she explained to Good Morning America.

So if Brooke were to lose Kella, she can simply look up her location on her phone and be able to find her quicker - but only if it's within Bluetooth range.

Brooke King (right) puts a bracelet with an AirTag on her daughter Kella (left) as an extra safety measure when out in busy crowds. YouTube/Good Morning America

"It does help me feel more in control of the situation. As a parent, my top priority is her safety in addition to her ability to have some independence," the mother added.

Parenting expert Ericka Souter has weighed in with her thoughts and also noted how AirTags are good for youngsters' independence and safety, while parents feel reassured knowing exactly where their child is.

"If you have little ones who may be walking to school alone for the first time or going to after-school activities and you just want to make sure that they're safe, [an AirTag might be a good idea]," Souter said to GMA.

"Parents have a lot of safety concerns in this day and age."

However, she did note as children get older, it's important for parents to build that trust with their kids and so using AirTags may no longer be needed.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.