Alarming statistics have been released which claim that the number of people addicted to pornography in the UK has trebled since the start of the pandemic.

UK Addiction Treatment Group (UKAT) has revealed that 36,000 people in Britain turned to them for support in 2021. UKAT, which is the biggest private rehab provider in the UK, said that the figure marked a rise of nearly 250 per cent.

The number was up from around 10,5000 people in 2020.

UKAT stated that porn is now only second to alcohol in the most common addiction men seek help for.

The percentage of women seeking help in 2021 also rose from 25 per cent of the total figure to 38 per cent during the period.

Director Simon Stephens said: "The first thing I say to clients is that this is not always about sex, this is about learning how to deal with emotions in a way that is less destructive.

"Availability of this material that allows people to create a stimulus that creates dopamine in the brain, one of the effects of that is to suppress feelings.

"We can offer a small amount of help but in no way can we meet demand."

Nuno Albuquerque, a treatment consultant from UKAT, added: "Self-isolation and restrictions had a big impact on people, on their well-being and mental health and we can't lose sight of that,

"Living in fear and uncertainty sees addictions grow - and porn for some was a coping mechanisms, especially as couples in some cases, could not be together with space for intimacy."

