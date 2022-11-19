Porn star Angela White has revealed some of the weirdest requests she's received on OnlyFans.

The Australian was in Melbourne for Sexpo - the world's largest and longest-running adult exhibition that is taking between November 25 and 27 - when she appeared on Andrew Bucklow’s “I’ve Got News For You” podcast by News.au.

At the age of 18, White was a gender studies student at the University of Melbourne when she decided to pursue a career in the industry after receiving criticism on the way she expressed and explored her sexuality, noting that she has "always been fascinated with sex."

White recalled how porn was the first time she saw "women being celebrated for exploring themselves," and studied feminism and gender at university to understand the arguments against pornography.

Since then, White moved to LA and has become one of the world's most successful porn stars - she's even been dubbed "the Meryl Streep of porn."

Angela White is in the top 0.01 per cent of OnlyFans creators Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Many might imagine doing the deed on-camera in front of a production crew might be awkward, though White explained how this isn't the case because due to her nature of work "you see all the things you could possibly see as a human being."

In terms of the business side of the industry, White has established her own own production company and also edits her content as well as negotiating her own contracts.

Out of all of her sources of income, OnlyFans "really changed the game" as it has become the Aussie's biggest earner since the pandemic.

"I won’t even give you a ballpark [figure for how much I earn],” White told Bucklow in when discussing her earnings.

"I will tell what — the numbers that are thrown around in the media are real and I am in the top 0.01 per cent. So I do very well for myself."

Part of OnlyFans is the ability for fans to contact creators who can send requests for personal content, and White gave an insight into some of the weirdest requests she's received.

“I mean, foot fetish stuff is very popular. I also have a large community of gooners,” she said and went on to explain what it's all about.

"Gooners love to edge so edge themselves — and not just like regular edging where you take yourself to the brink of orgasm and then pull back for maybe for 30 minutes an hour."

”They'll [gooners] edge for days, weeks, months without completion. And they just obsess over me and I really enjoy making content for them, because they get so excited about it. They’re a lot of fun," she added.

Elsewhere, in another appearance on YouTube show Under The Influence, White confirmed the perfect 'size' for a man.

