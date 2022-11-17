Pornstar Angela White confirms the perfect 'size' for a man

“Does size matter?” is a question many men want the honest answer to and now they have it thanks to pornstar Angela White.

Appearing on an episode of the YouTube show Under The Influence, White was directly asked by the hosts, “Does size matter?”. White responded honestly, saying, “yes and no” before elaborating on the reasons why.

White explained: “On the extreme ends, it matters in that you’re gonna have to adjust your sexual style. Like, if you’re extremely large it’s just as inconvenient I guess as being extremely small.

“You’re gonna have to find angles that work with your partner.”

White went on to explain that being average is “pretty much fine” and it all depends on the way a man uses it that works for their partner as every woman’s body is different.

White also questioned what the goal is for men who are concerned with the size of their penis.

She continued: “No it doesn’t really matter. Like, what is your goal in the sex? Is your goal to make your partner c**e? If that’s your goal then d**k size doesn’t matter.”

The show’s hosts then lined up different-sized objects and asked White to explain the pros and cons of each one.

The first object appeared to be a 1-litre-sized water bottle, which White described as “ridiculous” and a size that’s “not gonna feel that great” but would look good on camera.

White explained that a 500ml beer can-sized penis would be “on the verge of being painfully thick”.

On the other end of the spectrum, White explained that men with a penis the size of a shot glass should also have “no shame”.

