Everyone on TikTok is buying a red light therapy mask - but do they actually work?

TikTok is awash with beauty influencers transforming themselves into terrifying-looking figures right now - but no, there's no auditions to be the next Michael Myers happening - it's all in the name of good skin.

Red light therapy masks have seemingly blown up overnight online.

The entire-face (and sometimes neck) masks may look straight out of a horror movie, but they're actually revolutionising clinical skincare from home.

And if you don't trust their credentials, NASA actually started using red light therapy for wound-healing in astronauts after its benefits were discovered in the nineties.









The LED device, which was once only found in the offices of high-end dermatologists, is thought to help a whole range of common skincare concerns.

That can include stimulating collagen production (in-turn, helping improve the appearance of fine lines), increasing blood circulation, reducing inflammation, and targeting blemishes. It can also improve your mood too, through enhanced dopamine and serotonin levels.

So, what's the science behind it?

LED light therapy utilises a natural biological process called ‘photobiomodulation’, which harnesses the power of different wavelengths of light, reaching different depths of the skin, prompting different cellular responses.

Research by The Light Salon, has found that a cell charged by light is able to perform 150-200% more efficiently.

I've actually been using a red light therapy mask myself almost-daily for around six months now - and I hate to say it - but I've seen a total change in my skin.

There's plenty of options on the market. Some of the most popular are Current Body's, which is almost $500 (£399) and Kim Kardashian's go-to, Dr Dennis Gross' Spectralite mask costing $577 (£465), Shark's CryoGlow at $335 (£269).





StylPro

However, the one I opted for is StylPro's Wavelength mask, which is considerably cheaper at $125 (£100), and it still has hundreds of five-star reviews, and is actually very similar to the more expensive ones in terms of power.

The silicone mask's red light reaches up to 633 nm - which is the same as Current Body and Shark - and 360 LED lamps.

But, as someone who loves a beauty gimmick but couldn't commit to regular salon visits, it was the Kardashians that inspired me to try using at-home light therapy.

The concept is simple: You'll want to start with clean, dry skin, and save your products until after you're done for the best results.

Pick a light setting (the one I use has anti-ageing (red light), target for blemishes (blue light), restore, and balance for relaxation), pop the mask on (you'll also need somewhere to put the battery pack if you're walking around), and relax for ten minutes while it works its magic.

Most masks will advise you shouldn't use them for more than 10 minutes a day, so it's great if you're super busy like me, or travel around a lot - although you might get some weird looks on a flight.

Obviously you can expect better results if you commit to using it daily over time, however, what surprised me the most was that the first time I used it I could feel the changes almost instantly.













After using the anti-ageing setting, my skin felt instantly tighter, and as though I'd had a facial the day before.

Fast forward six months, and the fine lines around my eyes that had me questioning whether to brave a needle have almost disappeared.

While time will tell if it's permanent, it's certainly a good solution for now - and I'm not the only one that thinks so.

“This technology is so great because it is completely painless and doesn’t cause damage to the skin or downtime, like some other light therapies do,” Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at Shafer Clinic told Women's Health.

“They’re great for maintenance and preventative anti-aging benefits, but if you’re looking for stronger results in less time, in-office treatments may be the way to go.”

But, if like me, you're looking for a cost-effective, time-efficient way to maintain your beauty routine and still reap the benefits, it's time to add one of these bad boys to your wish list. Thank me later.

