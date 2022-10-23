People love to use astrology to put others into boxes.

It's human nature to want to create imaginary files for people so we can better understand them. But when it comes to astrology, it leaves many wondering if there is any truth behind the grouping - especially when it comes to politics.



We know people in the Republican party share a common ideology - but what about the congresspeople who help make those ideas a reality?

Are all of them work-driven Capricorns? Or perhaps attention-seeking Leos?

To figure this out, we decided to take a list of all 263 members of Congress, find their birthdays, and then figure out which sign was most commonly found.

With 30 Republican Representatives or Senators, the most commonly shared zodiac sign was... Aquarius.

The air sign represents people born between January 20th and February 18th. Some well-known GOP Aquariuses include Andy Harris, Lee Zeldin, Jim Jordan, and Kevin McCarthy

According to Co-Star, Aquariuses (Aquarii?) are known for being highly independent, semi-outcasts with radical ideas.

“Intelligence, to them, means the ability to formulate the most unpopular opinion possible. If they were white sheep, they’d dye their wool black just to prove a point,” the astrology website says.

Horoscopes.com says Aquariuses' greatest career challenge is bureaucracy because they have “a good idea of how things should be done, and could probably do them better than whatever currency system is in place.

Co-Star also lists things like “actually believes in conspiracy theories” and “doesn’t 'do' feelings” as other personality traits. Hmm...

Coming in second with 27 congresspeople falling under the sign is Pisces which represents people born between February 19th and March 21st.

Pisces are known for being emotional, “excessively romantic", and daydreamers. Co-Star describes Pisces as “not self-absorbed… but absorbed in themselves.”

According to Allure, their weakness can be their daydream-y mentality, "When the fog is thick on the water, the horizon is obstructed and there is no differentiation between the sea and the sky."

Adam Kinzinger, Dan Crenshaw, Jodey Arrington, Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, and Warren Davidson are all Pisces.

The third most-commonly found sign was Scorpio with 26 notable members including Andy Biggs, John Neely Kennedy, and Beth Van Duyne.



Those born between October 23rd and November 21st fall under Scorpio, a water sign.

Like the Scorpion it is associated with, Scorpios are known for being determined, sometimes frightening, trailblazers. Horoscope.com describes Scorpios as people who "love debates, aren't afraid of controversy, and won't back down from a debate."

"They also hate people who aren't genuine, and are all about being authentic—even if authentic isn't pretty," the website says.

(President Joe Biden is also a Scorpio.)

Capricon was the fourth most popular sign with 23 people.



Responsible. Pragmatic. Successful. If someone's going to work, it's clearly going to be a Capricorn as laid out by Co-Star.

This sign, represented by the sea-goat, is for those born between December 21st and January 20th.

Co-Star says "Capricorns are masters of discipline" and "ultimate perfectionist".

Illinois Representative Rodney Davis held eight committee positions in 2020, the second most out of all congresspeople, according to Gov Tracks' report card. How Capricorn of him.

Other notable Capricorns are Josh Hawley, Mayra Flores, and Rand Paul.

22 GOPs were represented by the stubborn bull, Taurus.

Those born between April 20th and May 20th fall under Taurus who InStylecalled "rock-steady and achievement-oriented."

"They naturally get locked into a set pattern of behavior or perspective, which means it can be tough for them to switch it up."

Matt Gaetz, Mike Kelly, Mo Brooks, and Pete Stauber are all part of the tenacious but loyal group.

Surprisingly, only 21 people are represented by Gemini.



Given notable Republicans like Mike Pence and Donald Trump are Geminis, people would think the dual-sided personality trait would garner more politicians.

With the chatty, charismatic, intelligent side of Geminis also comes the moody, indecisive, and impulsivity of those born between May 21st and June 20th.

Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Scott Perry, Marco Rubio, and Mike Lee are also Geminis.

Cancer had a grand total of 20 people.

People born between June 21st and July 22nd like Elise Stefanik, Lindsey Graham, Virginia Foxx, and more.

Known for being sensitive, compassionate, and nurturing, the crab is often associated with maternal instincts.

"They are frequently haunted by grief," Co-Star says. "It’s hard for them to share their pain with others, and they are often afraid to be vulnerable because they carry a fear that people will use their weaknesses against them.

Interesting.

Sagittarius also had 20 Republicans fall under it with birthdays ranging from November 22nd to December 21st.



The adventurous of the zodiac sign, Sagitarriuses are rebellious, philosophical, and "have no filter" according to Cosmopolitan.

Co-Star calls them "an explorer. They are both the fearless adventurer and the jaded critic."

Some notable GOPs known for making headlines like Lauren Boebert, Paul Gosar, Rick Scott, and Ted Cruz are Sagittariuses.

Leos had 17 people underneath it.

Born between July 22nd and August 22nd, Leos are "the ultimate showmen" with the "theatrical flair of a Broadway star and the charisma of a politician."

Madison Cawthorn, Liz Cheney, and Glenn Thompson are all part of the Leo crowd.

"Leos have an unrelenting appetite for growth that is easily satiated by the praise of others," Co-Star says. "They want to be the center of the universe."

On the flip side, Bustle says, "these cosmic lions actually have surprisingly fragile egos, and it can be hard for them to take criticism gracefully. If they feel like they’re not getting the credit or attention they deserve, they’ll quickly become sulky, sad, and sensitive.

Virgo also had 17 people fall under it.



Those born from August 22nd to September 22nd are likely perfectionists, meticulous, and detail-oriented.

"Virgos are also known for being intelligent, but because of their introverted nature they can sometimes have trouble expressing themselves," Co-Star says.

Charles Grassley, Clay Higgins, and Anthony Gonzalez are Virgos.

Balancing the scales, 16 people are Libras.

Charles Fleischmann, Kelly Armstrong, Bill Cassidy, and more were born between September 22nd and October 23rd.

Libras are "obsessed with embodying the idea of 'goodness,'" intuitive, and receptive.

Somehow, someway the sign with the least amount of people was Aries.

Just 12 congresspeople are known as the turbulent, firey sign including David Valadao, Troy Nehls, and Pete Sessions.

Born between March 20th and April 19th, Aries "have high energy and can initiate quick actions," Co-Star says.

Perhaps the most notable government Aries is none other than Nancy Pelosi.

