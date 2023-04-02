Sex expert shares the specific reason why some people like pain during intercourse

Ever wondered why some people enjoy pain during sex?

Dr. Nicole McNichols, also known as The Sex Professor, explained everything you would ever want to know about the link between pain and arousal in an Instagram video.

She said: "Did you know that pleasure and pain are intricately connected?"

"For many people, certain types of pain really can hurt so good," she said. Why? Because the sensations of both pleasure and pain are "connected at a neurological level".

She went on to explain that the difference between what makes a sensation feel pleasurable versus painful "often just comes down to the thoughts and expectations that you assigned to the feeling".

"For example," she said, "an object digging into your back might feel kind of painful and uncomfortable.

"But what if it's the hands of your lover giving you an intimate massage - that might feel amazing."

Other types of "good pain" she listed included a "partner pulling your hair", "spanking" and "temperature play".

Nicole ended her video by telling viewers to communicate with their partner "if incorporating pain into your sex life is something you think you might enjoy".

"Don't feel ashamed," she added.

So now you know.

