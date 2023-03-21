Shein customers 'uncomfortable' about denim shorts that look more like a thong

Shein has been mocked for selling barely-there denim shorts that look more like a thong.

The online retailer began advertising its spring collection ahead of clocks going forward this Sunday (26 March).

It’s Low Rise Booty Denim Shorts cost either £11.99 in the light wash colour.

They are £12.49 in darker blue or black.

The denim shorts have become the butt of jokes – for being impracticable.

They have a top metal button, zipper and belt strap – characteristic of most pair of jeans.

But after the first set of stitching the shorts cut off leaving little to the imagination.

A £15.49 pair of Eilly Bazar Solid Raw Hem Denim Booty Shorts offers slightly more coverage with frayed thread.

Shopper Sue Lascelles said: "Just don't go for a bike ride in them.

“You may never walk again."

Julie Rutherford added: "You don't get much material for £11.99.

Fiona Hanks said: "I wouldn't feel comfortable putting them in my pants drawer."

Shakura Santana said: "That’s a jean thong."

Denise Gomez added: "A jong."

Tania Konefal-Somodji said: "Not even I want to see me in that.

"No one wants their eyes to burn."

Annie Donald added: "And where are the pockets?"

Simone Kneen said: "Where do you put your loose change?"





Those who bought the shorts also slammed how impractical they were.

One reviewer said: "Love them, very sexy. A bit uncomfortable."

Another customer said: "Very small and tight.

"They hurt my crotch and hurt to wear.

"But two stars because they make my a*re look good, which my husband likes."

