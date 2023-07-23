Can a spa break really be the cure for burnout?

Most people have heard of the term 'burnout' with 43 per cent of people from 100 different countries claiming to have experienced the condition. Even Prince Harry has even opened up about "burning the candle at each end," prompting him to work on his "mental fitness."

But, what exactly is it and how can symptoms be alleviated?



The condition compromises three components: exhaustion, cynicism, and diminished performance, according to the World Health Organisation .

The common symptoms tend to consist of "tiredness, fatigue, irritability, stress, anxiety, and sleeplessness, poor motivation, decreased sex drive, feelings of helplessness and despair."

Dr Tom MacLaren, Consultant Psychiatrist at Re:Cognition Health told Indy100 that triggers can stem from "feeling unsupported, additional pressures from your employer, worries and concerns about an increasing workload and a feeling of lack of control over your work or home life."

Alleviation techniques essentially come down to self-reflection and stepping back to evaluate what is achievable VS what is not and disconnecting from work pressure.

To help mild symptoms and minimise stress levels, people are encouraged to relax, unwind and recharge. However, as always, if symptoms persist or worsen, it is always advised to see a professional.

Now, to what extent can a spa break help bring people back to balance?

As we well know from years of studies, spas reportedly reduce stress, anxiety and are said to improve mental health due to the nature of the setting.

Carden Park

Carden Park in Chester is no different, keeping wellness at the forefront of its mind, with depths of space and award-winning spa facilities for an ultimate wind down. Emma Pridding, Director of Spa at The Spa at Carden told Indy100 that the rise in stress and burnout had led many people to "prioritise their self-care and seek ways to relax and rejuvenate and The Spa at Carden provides them with that opportunity to do so."

It's even caused a spike in booking spa breaks over holiday destinations, as the world continues to acknowledge the importance of mental health. "People now recognise and talk about the importance of self-care and view spa experiences as a form of rejuvenation to combat burnout and enhance overall well-being," Emma said.

Carden Park

The luxury spa features two large vitality pools, an extensive thermal suite, a glamorous beauty lounge and a variety of soothing relaxation spaces. It also contains one of the largest spa gardens in the UK, with idyllic views over the Cheshire countryside. And just as you thought the day is done, there are six restaurants and bars dotted around the 1000-acre resort, including the fine dining hit among locals and guests, The Vines.

No matter the weather, guests will be treated to a "nature reset," with state-of-the-art facilities that offer an expansive multi-sensory experience toimprove physical and mental well-being.

Carden Park has hosted many high-profile guests – some of which cannot be disclosed due to privacy reasons. However, those who have shared their experience online include Molly Mae and Tommy Fury, Sweden’s women’s football team and the I’m a Celebrity stars from the 2020 series.

Carden Park

"A spa environment provides the perfect tranquil space that is proven to reduce stress levels, offering a break from the mental pressures of daily life," Emma explained, adding that a good-quality experience allows room for guests to mentally take a break and embrace relaxation.

Treatments can heighten the mental detox and ability to disconnect, with massages, facials and body treatments can help achieve physical relaxation, releasing tension from the body and contributing to overall well-being.

Carden Park

Emma continued: "As a leading spa destination in the UK, it is our mission to ensure that a spa break with us enables our guests to prioritise their mental well-being and leave with renewed energy, a clearer mind and a greater sense of balance."



