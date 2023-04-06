Subway have released a Cadbury's Creme Egg sandwich for Easter

Subway has made a bizarre sandwich with a Cadbury Creme Egg filling for Easter.

The sandwich chain has launched the melted chocolate sarnie for Good Friday.

But only 500 of the SubMelt with Cadbury Creme Egg are being made.

They are being handed out for free at four of its restaurants on 7 April.

Each one will have a limited number of six-inch sandwiches on its Italian White Bread.

Subway came up with the idea and approached the chocolate maker to make the odd collaboration happen.

They will be available at the branches in Tottenham Court Road, central London and Central Shopping Centre, Liverpool.

The other two will be Llansamlet Service Station, Swansea and Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow.

Rusty Warren, Senior New Product Development and Product Innovation Manager at Subway, said: “We’re delighted to have collaborated with Cadbury this Easter.

“Our Italian White Bread and Cadbury Creme Eggs make the most flavoursome combination, a perfect seasonal treat.

“All the team at Subway are especially excited to see how those Subway fans with a sweet tooth respond to this delicious SubMelt.”

Charlotte Docker, Brand Executive for Cadbury Creme Egg, said: “When Subway approached us to create this eggs-traordinary Submelt, we simply couldn’t resist.

“The highly-anticipated Creme Egg season is in full swing and we’re so excited to launch this innovative product with Subway as a final hoorah of the season.

“We can’t wait for the response of those lucky enough to try this surprisingly delicious merging of sweet and savoury.”

