Designer releases $2,500 Teletubbies boots and people are divided

Move over red boots, there's a new fashion statement in town and they feature a childhood classic: the Teletubbies.

That's right, New York-based British designer Christian Cowan has dropped a collaboration with Dipsy.

The green, high-heeled boots morphed into the character's body have certainly turned the heads of the fashion world – and some simply don't know how to feel.

The announcement was flooded with polarised views, with many – including Paris Hilton – expressing their love for the iconic boots.

"Bow in the presence of greatness," one fan wrote, while another reiterated: "It's not a want, it's a NEED!"

A third joked "Love this, but I'm loyal to my boy Po!"

Meanwhile, some couldn't wrap their head around Cowan's new addition, with one Instagrammer writing: "WTF is going on!!!"

"LMAO, fashion is getting out of hand – but I'd still wear it," another humoured.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





The four legendary characters are the centre of attention for a five-piece collection that "celebrates [Cowan’s] love of the Teletubbies."



It's said to target "young adult consumers who grew up watching the Teletubbies and are now falling in love all over again with Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po, who have become pop culture icons, celebrated through viral social media moments, celebrity appearances, designer collabs and more."

Speaking about the iconic collab on Instagram, Cowan wrote: "When deciding what our next collaboration would be, we were throwing around lots of pop culture icons, and then it struck us, let’s do THE icons.

"We treated Dipsy, Laa-Laa, Po & Tinkey-Winkey like the legends they are, shot in an Avedon-esque style, these garments tell the story of our four legendary characters, who have come to step on everyone’s necks and have autographed these pieces for their adoring fans."

Priced at $2,500 (£2,086), the Christian Cowan x Teletubbies boots are available to pre-order, with expected delivery between 15-31 May.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.