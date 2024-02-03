TikToker who bought a $26,000 house on Amazon reveals what exactly was delivered

Nowadays, it's more difficult for Gen Z and Millennials to purchase a house in recent years as they have to contend with rising house prices, inflation, and living costs.

But it's been possible for one TikToker, thanks to Amazon of all places, as he shared his experience of buying a home from the online retail giant.

Jeffrey Bryant, 23, (@hittaa_jeff) who resides in Los Angeles, California, revealed in a viral video seen by 8.6 million viewers that he was able to buy a house on Amazon for almost $30,000.

"B***h, I just bought a house on Amazon," he said. "I didn’t even think twice about it."

After receiving his inheritance from his late grandfather’s estate, Jeffrey decided to use this to pay for the $26,000 16.5-by-20-foot shelter and shared that he wanted to buy one after watching a YouTuber who did the same, as per The New York Post.

“I saw this YouTuber unboxing his Amazon home,” Bryant said. “and I ran to the website to get one, too.”

For the five-figure price tag, those who purchase the Chery Industrial Expandable Prefab House will get a kitchenette, bedroom, living room, and bathroom, as well as a pre-installed toilet and shower.

The house is portable, and so homeowners can also move around with the place, while it also says that it is a "quick assemble."

However, in the description it does warn "Please don't stay inside in extreme weather conditions (storms, tornados, hurricanes, floods, blizzards, etc."

When the house arrived, Jeffrey provided a highly anticipated follow-up video to share with viewers what exactly the Amazon house was like in real life.

He noted how an Amazon specialist saw his first video and upgraded his order so he was given a larger house along with some free sofas.

The video showed Jeffrey's home which included a hallway, living areas (one with a kitchenette), and a bathroom with a shower - but Jeffrey shared one concern he had.

"The ceilings are very low, y’all. I’m not going to lie right there," he said.

In another video, Jeffrey revealed that all the electrics and plumbing are in the process of being "set up," along with the required permits needed from local housing authorities.

The 23-year-old also revealed that isn't going to be living in the house and instead, it's going to be an Airbnb, while he is working with an agent to find the land the house will reside on.

"I bought the tiny house to transform it into an Airbnb for displaced people or people facing homelessness," he told The New York Post.

He added: “As a person of color and a Gen Z, I want to inspire others to make wise decisions with their money.

“People my age are told that we can’t afford to purchase homes, but I’m proof that it is possible.”

People in the comments section were also intrigued by the home available on Amazon

One person said: "I’m about to buy one and place it on my parent's land for free."

"'I got my house from Amazon y'all' you will forever have the best conversation starter," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "I’m dead I thought it was just a joke."

"I could fully and unironically live in this EASILY," a fourth person commented.

