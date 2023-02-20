Now the cost of living crisis is ruining takeaways

The cost-of-living crisis has now impacted food ordering habits, with UK households spending 12 per cent less on takeaways in January vs 2022.

The data, from the Hospitality at Home spending tracker by analysts at CGA and NielsenQ, also suggests that people have revived their old pre-pandemic eating habits, opting for restaurant, in-person experiences over takeouts.

CGA’s director for hospitality operators and food in Europe, Karl Chessell, said the decline would put pressure on profits in a market that is already tough.

"The levelling out of delivery and takeaway sales since late 2021 has been a double-edged sword for restaurant operators," he said. "Positively, it shows that many consumers have returned to their pre-Covid-19 habits, replacing deliveries with the special experiences that only eating out can provide."

He suggests that it also indicates that households are reigning in spending, especially as bills continue to soar.

"With business costs so high as well, and third-party delivery platforms taking a large slice of sales, protecting already thin profit margins will be a challenge throughout 2023."

It comes after the Mayor of London unveiled an emergency scheme to extend free school meals to every primary school pupil in the capital for one year.

Sadiq Khan said the one-off £130m programme, which comes into effect from September, is an effort to help struggling households amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Funded by additional business rates income, it is estimated the move will help around 270,000 primary school pupils and save families in London around £440 per child across the year.

Currently, households in England receiving Universal Credit must earn below £7,400 a year before benefits and after-tax to qualify for free school meals.

According to the Food Foundation, an estimated 800,000 children in England are living in poverty but do not qualify.

Khan said he was "stepping forward" after years of Government inaction.

"The cost of living crisis means families and children across our city are in desperate need of additional support," he said.

"I have repeatedly urged the Government to provide free school meals to help already stretched families, but they have simply failed to act.

"This is why I’m stepping forward with an emergency £130m scheme that will ensure every single primary pupil in the capital receives free school meals. This will save families hundreds of pounds over the year, ensuring parents aren’t worrying about how they’re going to feed their children.

"It will also guarantee every primary school student a healthy, nutritious meal – meaning they don’t go hungry in the classroom and can better concentrate on their studies."

Khan called free school meals a "lifeline", adding that he had personally benefitted from them as a child.

He said: "My siblings and I depended on them to eat while at school and my parents relied on them to give our family a little extra breathing room financially.

"The difference they can make to children who are at risk of going hungry – and to families who are struggling to make ends meet – is truly game-changing.

"Supporting London’s families through this cost-of-living crisis and helping ensure our children are properly fed is vital as we continue striving to build a better London for everyone – a city that is fairer, safer and more prosperous for all."

