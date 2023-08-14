These are the food products with the highest rates of inflation

Everyone is struggling with inflation and the cost of living, but some food has soared in price more than others.

According to research by consumer body Which? shared exclusively with the Guardian, some food products have increased by over 30 per cent in the last two years.

Milk has increased in price by 36.4 per cent, the group said, while cheese has increased by 35.2 per cent and butters and spreads by 32.2 per cent.

Meanwhile cakes and cookies have gone up by 31.2 per cent and bakery items by 30.3 per cent.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It comes after the annual pace of grocery price growth cooled to 14.9 per cent over the four weeks to 9 July, down from 16.5 per cent a month earlier, according to the latest analysis by retail industry data provider Kantar..

But despite that, over the last few years vegetable prices are up 19.1 per cent, meat prices are up 23.6 per cent and savoury pies and pastries and quiches are up 26.2 per cent, according to Which?. Biscuit prices have increased by 27 per cent and juice drinks and smoothies are up 28.6 per cent - how is that affordable?

It looks like the cost of living crisis isn't going anywhere.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.