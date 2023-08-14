Man who spent £12k to look like a dog reveals what his family think

A man who spent thousands of pounds to look like a dog has revealed what his life is like.

In July, the man who goes by Toco on YouTube, went viral after he posted a video of himself walking around Tokyo wearing a realistic Border Collie suit, which cost him £12,500 to have custom made.

He explained in the video that his life-long dream was to become a dog and explained that he chose to become a Border Collie due to the breed's size.

Now he has shared more about his life as an animal in a series of press interviews.

“My desire to be an animal is like a desire to transform, a desire to be something that I am not,” he told the New York Post.

He added that he wears the costume once a week, mostly at home and his family are accepting of him.

“The family was surprised, but received it favourably,” he said.

【驚愕】人が犬に変身！ リアルな着ぐるみで外を散歩してみた！ www.youtube.com

“I am very happy that they accepted it.”

In a separate interview with the Mirror, he said: “I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird.

“My friends and family seemed very surprised to learn I became an animal.

But he told the Daily Mail his colleagues are less accepting.

“They think it’s weird that I want to be a dog. For the same reason why I can’t show my real face.”

But that won't stop him living the life he loves.

“I’m just sad that people can think that,” he said. “I love animals and enjoy play-acting like a collie.”

He continued: “This is my hobby, so I will carry on. It makes me happy and other people happy, too.”

