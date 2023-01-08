These are the most in-demand travel currencies where your money will go the furthest

Some travel currencies have become in demand and help your money stretch on your next trip, a travel organisation said.

The UK's leading foreign exchange provider, Eurochange, noted that experts compared the number of transactions across the spectrum of currencies in January 2020-March 2022 and in the same months in 2022.

The experts also analysed the "strength" of the pound against the destinations' currencies compared to currencies they were before the coronavirus pandemic. This was done to see how much further someone's holiday money could extend while travelling out of the country this year.

One of the findings that were surprising to them about currencies is that the Guatemalan Quetzal saw the biggest increase in demand of 646 per cent when comparing 2020 to 2022.

Voyagers can benefit from an increase in the exchange rate because the pound has risen 121 per cent against the Quetzal, which "gives travellers an extra £175 worth of currency for every £1,000."

The Turkish Lira has also risen by 146 per cent during the first quarter of this year compared to the two years prior.

The experts believe this "falls in line" with anticipated growth in Turkish tourism for 2022.

Travellers in the UK can also enjoy a massive increase in the GBP-TRY exchange rate, which would be an extra £600 worth of currency for every £1,000 that is exchanged.

The Sri Lankan rupee and Indian rupee also come right after with 95 per cent and 58 per cent increase in demand, respectively. People can benefit from an additional £455 worth of Sri Lankan rupee and £217 worth of Indian rupee for every £1,000 exchanged.

Other destinations that have grown since 2020 include Egypt for "long-haul destinations" include "Egypt with a 55 per cent increase YoY, Jamaica with a 30 per cent increase and Mexico with a 12 percent increase."

On the other hand, the Euro and the US Dollar both are the "biggest selling currencies of 2022" as of right now.

"We've seen some huge surges in demand for travel currencies, especially to long haul destinations which suggests people are ticking off their bucket list destinations after a couple of years not being able to travel abroad," said Charles Stewart, the Network Director at Eurochange.

Elsewhere, countries that received a drop in demand include the "New Zealand dollar, Japanese yen, and Hong Kong dollar" because they are still mainly "closed to the world.

In data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the travel industry was one of the worst-hit sectors in the UK due to the pandemic. The government-enforced travel restrictions resulted in residents taking 74 per cent less excursions abroad in 2020 compared to the prior year.

