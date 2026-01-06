Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has launched a pill version of its weight loss treatment Wegovy in the United States, following approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The tablet formulation is currently authorised only in the US and will be sold in four dose strengths: 1.5 mg as a starter dose, followed by 4 mg, 9 mg and 25 mg.

Applications are under review with other regulators, with a decision expected in the UK before the end of the year.

Here's everything we know:

What is the Wegovy pill?

The Wegovy pill is the first oral GLP-1 medicine approved for obesity treatment in the US.

According to Novo Nordisk, it is intended to be used alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity in adults living with obesity, or those who are overweight and have at least one weight-related health condition.

The company also states that the pill is indicated to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in adults with overweight or obesity who already have established cardiovascular disease.





Are there any side effects?

Wegovy can cause side effects in some people. The most frequently reported include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, constipation, stomach pain, headaches, fatigue, dizziness, bloating, belching, heartburn, and upset stomach.

People with type 2 diabetes may also experience low blood sugar.

Other possible effects can include gas, cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose or sore throat, and mild stomach flu-like discomfort.

iStock

How was the Wegovy pill approved? Study explained

Regulatory approval was based on results from the OASIS 4 phase three clinical trial. The 64-week study included 307 adults with obesity, or overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity, none of whom had diabetes.

According to the trial results, participants who took the pill once daily alongside diet and exercise achieved an average weight loss of around 14 per cent, compared with 2.4 per cent in the placebo group.

Novo Nordisk reports that when all participants remained on treatment, average weight loss increased to around 17 per cent for those taking the pill, versus 2.7 per cent for placebo.

The data also showed that 76 per cent of people taking the pill achieved at least 5 per cent body weight loss, compared with 31 per cent of those given placebo. Average starting body weight was reported as 235 lb in the treatment group and 231 lb in the placebo group.





How much will the Wegovy pill cost?

Pricing details released by the company indicate that the Wegovy pill will be offered through several affordability programmes.

Self-pay patients can access the 1.5 mg starter dose for around $5 per day, or $149 per month.

The 4 mg dose will also be priced at $149 per month until 15 April 2026, rising to $199. Higher doses will be available for $299 per month.

For commercially insured patients, Novo Nordisk says monthly costs could be as low as $25 through its savings programme.





Where can the Wegovy pill be purchased?

The company says the Wegovy pill is now widely available across more than 70,000 pharmacies in the US, including major chains such as CVS and Costco.

It is also being offered through selected telehealth providers, including Ro, LifeMD and Weight Watchers, as well as NovoCare Pharmacy and GoodRx.





