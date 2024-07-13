What is beer bathing – the latest wellness trend?

Beer bathing is the latest trend taking over the wellness space – but what is it and are there any benefits?

The UK's first beer spa opened its doors this month in the boutique hotel, The Norfolk Mead.

"Derived from European traditions, this spa treatment incorporates the therapeutic benefits of Malt, Hops, and minerals salts, creating a one-of-a-kind atmosphere designed to soothe both the body and mind," they detailed.

Let's delve into it:



What is beer bathing?

A beer bath is exactly what it says on the tin: bathing in beer.

Despite it seemingly being a new concept, beer spas have been around for centuries – especially in Eastern European cultures with the first dating back to 921.

The then-Duke of Bohemia (now Czech Republic) was said to frequently bathe in cold brews.

It remains a fun activity to do, specifically in Prague. Beer spas have since branched out to parts of the UK and US.





Does beer bathing have any benefits?

Yeast and other ingredients in beer such as barley and hops are believed to have health benefits. One of the beliefs is that bathing such ingredients can release toxins from the body and moisturise the skin.

Hannah Kopelman, a dermatologist from Kopelman Aesthetic Surgery, told Woman's World that "Hops, a primary component of beer, contain antioxidants that can help combat free radicals, potentially improving skin health. Yeast, another key ingredient, contains B vitamins and can help maintain skin’s moisture levels, which might be beneficial for dry skin conditions."

She added: "Some proponents also claim that the acids in beer can help to exfoliate the skin, potentially aiding in the management of acne or eczema."

