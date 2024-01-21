What is 'penis probing' and why should men avoid it?

Doctors have spoken out warning about a new kink that is in the spotlight but which can cause painful health problems for penises.

(Anyone squeamish is advised not to continue reading...)

It's all part of a "penis probing" trend (also known as urethral sounding), the clue is in the name but it is when a foreign object - typically silicone or metal rod - is inserted inside the penis opening.

The reality TV Netflix dating showThe Ultimatum: Marry or Move On has drawn attention to the practice where a "sounding rod" was mentioned by contestant James Morris who followed up with the clarification that it's not something he does.

One of the most important things to do is ensure the objects that are being popped in there are clean to avoid any nasty infections which can cause urinary tract infections (UTIs).

"I think one of the big issues with urethral sounding is safety," Dr Joshua Gonzalez, a Los Angeles-based urologist told Daily Mail.

"You want to make sure you are sterilising the sounding rods.

He added: "I am pretty sure that if you are buying from Amazon or Walmart, these rods are likely not coming sterile."

Those who want to use a rod are recommended to sterilise it after each use and keep it clean in storage to prevent bacteria from growing.

Dr Gonzalez specifically recommends the object should spend three to five minutes in boiling water with an antiseptic such as betadine.

If the rods are shared with people without being cleaned properly, then this can lead to sexually transmitted diseases being passed around.

Penile necrosis, fistulae wounds, and perforation are some of the complications that can occur as well.

There have also been several headlines about men who ended up in hospital because they were unable to remove the objects - some of them include AA batteries, a USB cable, and a 90-inch rope.

"Most who end up in the hospital complain of their inability to remove the objects after becoming lodged in their genital cavities," WebMD wrote.

So if you try penis probing yourself and it goes wrong then make sure to seek medical attention straight away.

