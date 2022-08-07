A new Netflix show called Dated and Related is coming out - but don't worry, it isn't as bad as you think.

The show, which will be hosted by former Too Hot To Handle star Melinda Berry, will see 16 single contestants - all sibling pairs - enter a villa in the South of France and go on a series of dates in front of their brothers and sisters who will help decide the best match.

So it isn't about people who are related to each other dating. Phew.

But people on Twitter were pretty confused by the title:

In the trailer, Berry says: “Imagine being swept away to a luxury villa in the South of France.

“You're there to find love in the most romantic country in the world with other gorgeous singles. Oh, did I not mention the catch?

“You'll be joined by your brother or sister who's also looking for love. Why would anyone do this?



"Because finding love isn't easy and when you're searching for your soulmate it helps to have someone in your corner.

“And that someone knows you better than anyone else.

“Could your sibling be the answer to finding ever-lasting love or is this the most awkward dating show in history?”

Dated and Related will be coming to the streaming service on 2 September. We can't wait for another bonkers reality TV show to take over our lives.

