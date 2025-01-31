February 2025: All the exciting events happening in London this month

We've made it through the first month of the year, now looking ahead to February, there's shortage of events going on in the capital.

Lunar New Year event celebrations from the end of January continue into the first weekend of the month, followed by one of the biggest sporting events of the year, Super Bowl LIX, and then there's plenty of dinner an activity options for Galentine's Day and Valentine's Day.

Spanning 28 days, February may the shortest month of the year, but it's still jam-packed with things to do!

Here is a list of all the cool and exciting events happening in London this February:

All month long (Until Mar 25): London Bridge Rooftop - an all-new après destination with views across Central London

London Bridge Rooftop's Alpine lodge London Bridge Rooftop

Check out London Bridge Rooftop, which has transformed into an après destination. The vibes are vintage ski meets Alpine lodge rooftop, all complete with cable cars, vintage Alpine decor, and a food and cocktail menu inspired by the slopes.



There's also a beautifully-decorated festive pergola, live DJs, and free-flowing mulled wine teapots to your own private cable car booths, plus the place is decked out in vintage ski memorabilia including wooden skis, vintage poles, boots, goggles and photographs.



Perfect for a winter tipple!

For more information visit the London Bridge Rooftop website.





All month long: Try Borough 22's Inclusive Valentine's Doughnuts at Selfridges Foodhall



Borough 22

Looking to try something sweet this month? Borough 22 has brought out new limited-edition ‘Love Yourz’ doughnut collection available with nationwide delivery and for collection at Selfridges London Foodhall.

You can either buy the box of six for £34 (the six flavours are vanilla, lemon, lime, orange, berry and cherry), or you can purchase individual doughnuts from Selfridges Foodhall London, priced at £6.49 each.

These are available from 1st-28th February.

For nationwide delivery, visit the Borough 22 website.





February 1 and 2: Lunar New Year at Old Spitalfields Market

Old Spitafields Market

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, head over to Old Spitalfields Market on February 1st and 2nd to check out their immersive, free celebration of the Year of the Snake, curated by the renowned Mei Hui Liu.

There is everything from workshops to performances, and delicious food, here's a list of everything you can expect:

Dumpling workshops by @dumplingheart_

Children's workshops

Tea tasting and ceremony

Asian food vendors

Artists' market

Music and live entertainment

For more information visit the Old Spitalfields Market website.

February 7-16: Clueless 'Eat What You See' Movie Experience | The Refinery City Point Drake & Morgan x Taste Film

Drake & Morgan

Fancy the ultimate film night experience watching a 90s cult classic?

You can watch Clueless while feasting on an immersive five-course meal as part of a "Eat What You See Experience".

Price: Tickets start from £77.50pp for the movie, five courses and cocktail. Afternoon showings (13.45) and evening showings (18.45).

Location: The Refinery City Point by Drake & Morgan

Interested? Visit the Taste Film website.

February 7: New live music venue opens in Fleet Street Quarter

The 3rd Culture Collective presents Psychic Jazz Experiment, F.R.I.E.N.D Night: Ending Loneliness | DJ Voltage West

This is one for music lovers, as you can listen to jazz0fusion with Jomy Jai, Salih Korkut Peker, James Heggarty, Gökhan Demirdögmez at this extra-special evening.

Special guests Cana Cankaya and DasDas Box partners with Mind to present a night filled with music, joy, and the chance to meet new people, to tackle loneliness and support mental health. All proceeds will go to the charity.

For more information visit DasDas Box's website.

From February 8: Sticks'n' Sushi launch All You Can Sip Brunch



Sticks'n'Sushi

Looking for a new brunch spot? Stick'n'Sush are launching their All You Can Sip brunch this month.

Every Saturday from noon until 4pm, starters, maki rolls, nigiri and sticks from the grill; all paired perfectly with 90 minutes of limitless drinks.

Those who are the first try try the brunch will be treated to a complementary upgrade which includes limitless champagne as well as Kimchi Bloody Marys, Mio Sake, Asahi and wine plus a selection of no and low options.

Price: £70 per person, upgrade to Collet Champagne is an extra £18pp

Location: Shoreditch

For more information, visit the Sticks'n'Sushi website.





February 8-14th: Afternoon Tea at The Winter Garden, The Landmark London

The Landmark London

Experience an afternoon tea like no other underneath the palm trees at the atrium in The Winter Garden Restaurant, where ballerinas will give guests a live performance while dining on finger sandwiches and curated sweet treats, alongside freshly baked scones, fizz and a variety of house tea blends.

Price: The Valentine’s Afternoon Tea (£102 for two) is available from 8th – 14th February and includes a glass of Champagne Palmer & Co Rosé Reserve or Wild Idol Alcohol Free Sparkling Rose each.

Location: The Winter Garden Restaurant at The Landmark London, 222 Marylebone Rd, London NW1 6JQ

For more information visit The Landmark London website.

February 9: The Ultimate Super Bowl night in London at The Anthologist by Drake & Morgan

The Anthologist

The Anthologist are offering late-night viewing from 7pm-3am, for 250 American football fans where you can watch every touchdown over four large screens as well as strategically placed projector so you don't miss any of the action!

Tickets are available from £9.95, for more information see here.

Location: Bank/Monument

February 9: Super Bowl LIX at The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand

Watch all the American football action on the huge 25ft HD screen at The Clapham Grand who are partnering with chicken wing award-winners, Thunderbird Chicken.



Expect cheerleaders, confetti and DJs for the ultimate watch party experience.

All Tables & Royal Boxes have now sold out but circle seats are still available.

For more information, visit the Clapham Grand website.

February 13-16: 'Chaat Your Heart Out' | Cinnamon Bazaar Coven Garden and Richmond

Cinnamon Bazaar

At Vivek Singh's Cinnamon Bazaar, 'Chaat Your Heart Out' with unlimited chaat, the vibrant Indian street food alongside unlimited bubbles.

Price: From £20pp for unlimited chaat and an additional £29pp for unlimited bubbles, available for a duration of 90 minutes, running 13th - 16th February from 12pm – 4pm.

Location: London – Cinnamon Bazaar Covent Garden and Richmond

February 13: Unlucky in Love comedy night for Pink Noise charity

Clapham Grand

This year it's out with the romance and in with the comedy, as The Clapham Grand are hosting a queer comedy night hosted by Jayde Adams, with a great line up that includes Travis Alabama, Grace Campbell, Kemah Bob and many more.

Plus, to keep the party going, there is a live DJ set afterwards by Tete Bang.

All profits from tickets will be donate to Pink Noise which helps LGBTQ+ charities, while all money will help wonderful charities Not a Phase and Rainbow Migration.

Tickets are available on The Clapham Grand website.

February 14: Paint and date at The Ox, Clapham

The Ox

Channel your artistic creativity this Valentine's Day at The Ox, Clapham where it is hosting a paint and date event.

You can also book dinner and tuck into a three course set menu which includes a glass of Sophie Baron Champagne, potato and onion Tartiflette, Rare Breed British rib eye steak on the bone with creamed spinach, farmhouse mash and a beef ju, and earl grey and stout Sticky Toffee Pudding with clotted cream ice cream.

To reserve your spot for Valentine's Day, visit The Ox Clapham website and to book for pint painting email manager@theoxclapham.com.

Price: Pint painting £15 per person, and the three course set menu is £58 per person.





February 14: Unchained Melodies: A Valentine's Day Duo Performance by Cana Cankaya & Jomy Jai in Fleet Street Quarter

Fleet Street Quarter

Live music, cheese boards, and fine wine are vibes needed for the ultimate cosy and romantic Valentine's Day - whether that's with friends, or your partner.

For more information visit DasDas Box's website.





