The funniest Drake memes as Kendrick Lamar announces Super Bowl half time show

The Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud was reignited with people heading over to X/Twitter after it was announced Lamar will be headlining the 2025 Super Bowl half-time show.

Lamar last performed at the Super Bowl in 2022 alongside Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Mary J Blige.

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why," the rapper said in a statement. "They got the right one."

The Grammy winner shared the news in a clip on Sunday (8 September). Lamar is seen on a football field in front of an American flag as he shoots footballs out of an automatic passing machine.

"My name’s Kendrick Lamar and I’ll be performing at Super Bowl LIX," he said in the video. "Will you be pulling up? I hope so. You know it’s only one opportunity to win a championship. No round twos.



"I won’t want you to miss it. Meet me in New Orleans. February 9, 2025," Lamar added. "Wear your best dress, too, even if you watch it from home."

It didn't take long for fans to flood X with memes and comments on what that means for Drake.

"Kind of comforting to know that no matter how bad of a day you might be having, Kendrick Lamar is going to make sure Drake is having a worse one," one person quipped.

Another humoured: "Kendrick went from being at home minding his own business to headlining the Super Bowl all because Drake didn't know how to pick his battles."





































The Super Bowl is set to take place on 9 February 2025 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.