An itsy-bitsy New York City apartment has gone viral - for being the size of a parking space.

But, one local is proudly saving a bunch of money each month as a result of making it work.

In a recent video uploaded by content creator Caleb Simpson on YouTube, he spoke with Alaina Randazzo of Midtown, who lives in the small apartment.

“Today we tour the SMALLEST apartment in New York City at 80 square ft, which is the size of a parking spot,” Simpson’s video caption read.

Costing $650 per month, the apartment is quite the bargain for its location. However, it comes at the high price of not having its own bathroom.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Randazzo, who works in fashion, makes the most of her space with just a sink in her unit, and shares the shower and toilet down the hall with other tenants in the building.

This arrangement is known as a single-room occupancy, or SRO, which is a unit with “one or two rooms [that] either lacks a complete kitchen and/or bathroom or shares them with other units.”

The unit also doesn’t have its own oven.

Still, Randazzo’s kitchenette has a two-burner stove and a sink that’s on top of a mini fridge and a small cabinet for storage.

She also said she cooks on occasion but has to buy fresh ingredients because she doesn’t have much space to keep them.

“You almost couldn’t even do an at-home workout here. That’s how small it is,” Simpson said at one point in the video as he stretched out and did a push-up on the floor.

“It’s so college feels like a dorm, yeah,” Randazzo noted of the lack of storage space and community showering.

When it comes to sleep, Randazzo’s bed is lofted and close to the ceiling, preventing guys from spending the night.

The home definitely looks cramped, but there are hacks.

She keeps her shoes in the hallway outside, and when she works from home a few days a week, she uses the rooftop for space.

The SRO offered a welcome $2,600 monthly rent reprieve from her former home in a luxury high-rise.

And when she signed the lease for the small unit, she said she’d been pondering moving back to Los Angeles.

She decided to take the risk on the unit so she “could travel and not have to worry about a lot of rent.”

Elsewhere, Simpson noted in the video's comments section that Randazzo doesn’t plan on renewing her lease and that it was a year-long “fun experience to see what tiny living is like in NYC.”

Check out the video below.

This tiny NYC apartment goes for $650 a month! www.youtube.com





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

