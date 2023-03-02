Three-year-old wins World Book Day by dressing as Prince Harry

On Thursday, people in the UK and Ireland celebrated World Book Day by encouraging children and young people to read for pleasure.

In celebration of the day, children dress up as notable characters or authors and one young boy’s version of Prince Harry has stolen the internet’s heart.

World Book Day, is an annual charitable day sponsored by the National Book Tokens in the UK and Ireland “to promote reading for pleasure, offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.”

And every year people share photos of their students and children promoting their favorite novelists, character, and more.

So when it came time to decide on a costume, three-year-old Ellis thought it would be fun to dress as Prince Harry, the author of Spare.

“He is a bit obsessed with being a prince as well so I thought it would be perfect,” Ellis’s mom, Melissa Wright told The Mirror.

A photo of the three-year-old sporting red hair, a red beard, and red eyebrows went viral on Twitter. Many people found Ellis’s costume absolutely adorable.

Wright said she gave her young son some options, like Julia Donaldson characters, but he wasn’t a fan of any of them.

“As a family, we do quite love the royal family. He loved the Jubilee. My mum threw a huge party and he still talks about that now,” Wright said.

Other kids like Ellis also chose to dress up as the Duke of Sussex on World Book Day.





Parents and educators shared images of their children and students in their choice costumes as well.





Although the UK and Ireland have their own World Book Day, it is based on the international World Book Day which is celebrated on 23 April.



Over 100 countries observe 23 April to celebrate reading, copyright, and publishing. The holiday was first created by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1995.

