Comedian Dara Ó Briain had the best response to a child who dressed up as him for World Book Day.

Christopher O’Mara shared a snap of his daughter dressed up as the Irish comic to Twitter ahead of today’s literary event.

Posing holding a copy of Ó Briain’s Secret Science, the little girl is dressed in a lab coat, shirt and tie, and has a pair of tights over her hair to make her appear bald.

Ó Briain retweeted the image along with the caption: “This young lady has totally captured my essence. Happy World Book Day, stressed parents everywhere!

”World Book Day is held annually on the first Thursday in March in over 100 countries around the globe. It sees children dress up as their favourite character from a book, and aims to encourage more young people to read for fun.

Some of the costumes shared on social media this morning were novel indeed.



Several kids took inspiration from the world of sports.

Mo Salah / Twitter @lanataylor1992 / Kayleigh Taylor

Mason Powell dressed up as Liverpool’s Mo Salah, while another little girl donned a moustache and vintage Everton jersey as a nod to Neville Southall.

There’s even a young Tyson Fury knocking about today.

From the world of politics, one little Newry boy dressed up as the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins.

Some went with the literary classics. One child was inspired by Roald Dahl’s George's Marvellous Medicine, while another dressed up as a tiger who came to tea. We even spotted a Paddington bear out and about this morning.

One author had a particularly special World Book Day as his book The Last Firefox was released today, and to celebrate he sent his child to school dressed as the firefox.

The Last Firefox / Tom Boswell

Others who left it a little more last-minute had to get creative, with one dad dressing his son up as John McClane “from the novelisation of Die Hard”.

Teachers have also gotten into the spirit. Between 101 Dalmatians themed looks to bookish dresses , staff members appear to be enjoying the day just as much as the kids.

