This is the airline with the worst flight delays

We all hate going to airports only to learn our flight has been delayed and now new figures have revealed the airlines with the worst delays from UK airports.

The culprit? Wizz Air! UK departures from the airline were an average of 46 minutes and six seconds behind schedule in 2022, according to an analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency of more than 2,500 flights.

That was more than three times longer than the previous year, when it was also ranked last for punctuality.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Tui ranked second with an average delay of 40 minutes and 18 seconds, and Qatar Airways third with 31 minutes and 48 seconds.



As for the best, Norwegian Air Shuttle recorded the best performance with an average delay of just 13 minutes and 42 seconds.

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: "These figures are worrying, but will be no surprise to passengers who've had to endure shoddy treatment from airlines for years."

CAA consumer director Paul Smith claimed "too many passengers faced disappointing levels of delays" last year.



"The CAA has regularly asked for stronger consumer enforcement powers, including the ability to impose fines on airlines," he said.

"When things do go wrong, we expect airlines to proactively provide passengers with information about their rights when flights are disrupted, as well as offer timely support and assistance.

"We've already raised concerns about Wizz Air and are working closely with the airline to improve outcomes for consumers."

Wizz Air did not respond to a request for comment by the PA news agency.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.