Influencer left with implant bulging out of her bum following botched surgery

An influencer has shown off the results of her botched surgery with the implant bulging out of her buttock.

Yina Calderón posed in just her underwear while filming a workout.

However, the resulting footage shows the implant sticking out of her buttocks.

The Columbian, 31, said it had become infected and had to be removed after three weeks.

This left only one remaining, which she must also have removed since her body has been rejecting it.

“It is difficult to explain,” she said.

“But it is a great lesson in life and maybe it can make someone think before accepting something strange.

“I'm trying to gain weight so they can remove fat and fill out my buttocks.

“We go back to the operating room, but I know that no one but me is responsible for their decisions. Stay alert."

However, she has been criticised by fans for the number of surgeries she has undergone to improve her physique.

Despite that, others have praised her for her courage in sharing her story and highlighting the risks of surgeries.

Calderon also works on her beauty projects for women which are extremely popular with her fans.

